Liberia: Bong County Businessman Raises Alarm Over Surge in Criminal Activities in Gbarnga

Gbarnga — A prominent businessman in Gbarnga, Bong County has raised concerns over what he describes as a troubling rise in criminal activities targeting local residents and members of the business community.

Speaking to journalists on September 8, 2025, Mr. Varney Browne sounded the alarm over a series of recent attacks, stating that the current wave of crime is creating fear and insecurity in Gbarnga and surrounding areas.

According to Mr. Browne, at least three separate attacks have been recorded since July 2025, all involving local money changers operating in the Gbarnga and Phebe communities in Suakoko District. He said these incidents have left victims traumatized and financially devastated, with little progress seen in apprehending those responsible.

The most recent case, he noted, involved a burglary at the residence of Otis Christopher, a well-known money changer in the city. Mr. Christopher's home was broken into late Saturday night by unknown individuals who reportedly made away with nearly all of his personal savings and valuables.

Describing the current security situation in the county as alarming, Mr. Browne issued a strong appeal to local authorities and the national government to urgently empower the Liberia National Police detachment in Bong County. He emphasized that law enforcement needs more logistical support, personnel, and equipment to effectively combat the growing threats of theft, burglary, and other violent crimes.

"Bong County is no longer safe," Mr. Browne said. "The level of criminal attacks has increased significantly in recent months, and this is putting both citizens and business owners at serious risk. We are calling on the government and county leadership to take immediate action."

The businessman urged national security institutions to prioritize the safety of residents and ensure that the Liberia National Police in Bong County has the necessary tools and capacity to maintain law and order. He further stressed that without a swift and strategic response from authorities, criminal activities may continue to escalate, posing even greater challenges to peace and economic stability in the region.

Local residents have also echoed Mr. Browne's concerns, pointing to the lack of visible police presence in high-risk communities and the need for regular patrols, intelligence gathering, and community policing efforts.

As calls for intervention grow louder, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken by the Bong County administration and national security agencies to address the situation and restore public confidence in the county's security apparatus.