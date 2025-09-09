Liberia: Orientation and Mobility Training At World Blind Union General Assembly in Brazil

Sao Paulo — William Howard, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind, has underscored the critical importance of Orientation and Mobility training for blind and visually impaired children, during his participation at the recently concluded World Blind Union General Assembly held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The General Assembly, which ran from September 1 to 5, brought together thousands of delegates from around the world including individuals with blindness and low vision, advocates, educators, policymakers, and technical experts.

It served as both a decision-making forum and a global dialogue platform for issues affecting the blind and partially sighted community worldwide. The event also formed part of the broader World Blindness Summit, a key gathering that addresses global trends and strategies to advance accessibility, equity, and independence for persons with visual impairments.

Howard, representing the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind alongside the organization's President Beyan Kota, was invited to speak as one of four panelists during a technical session dedicated to Orientation and Mobility training for children.

Speaking passionately about the subject, Howard shared insights from Liberia's local programs and highlighted the transformative impact of such training on the lives of children living with blindness.

According to Howard, Orientation and Mobility training is more than just teaching movement. It is a structured and vital educational process that helps children who are blind or have low vision to understand their environment, build spatial awareness, and navigate safely using tools such as the white cane.

He explained that the training incorporates the use of sensory perception including touch and hearing to detect obstacles, identify surroundings, and make safe decisions in various settings such as home, school, and public spaces.

Howard noted that the goal of Orientation and Mobility training is to foster self-confidence, independence, and equal participation among blind children. He explained that with the right support and training, children are able to move freely and develop critical life skills that reduce dependence on others and open pathways to education and social inclusion.

He also emphasized the emotional fulfillment he experiences in his work with blind and visually impaired individuals, particularly children. According to him, working closely with this population provides not only professional satisfaction but also deep personal inspiration. He stated that seeing children gain independence and confidence through structured guidance and care gives him a strong sense of purpose.

Howard currently serves not only as Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Liberia Christian Association of the Blind but also as the Technical Assistant and sighted guide to the organization's president, Beyan Kota. In this role, he provides physical and navigational support to President Kota during local and international engagements.

He explained that a sighted guide is someone who assists a blind or visually impaired person in moving safely and comfortably by offering their arm just above the elbow, allowing the individual being guided to walk slightly behind and adjust based on physical cues from the guide. This method is especially important in unfamiliar or crowded environments such as airports, conference centers, or government buildings.

The Liberian delegation's participation in the World Blind Union General Assembly was not limited to technical sessions alone. President Beyan Kota also addressed the Assembly during a high-level plenary under the theme "Turning Global Commitments into Local Realities."

His presentation focused on the importance of translating international policies and conventions into meaningful programs and actions that directly impact the lives of people with disabilities at the national and community levels.

President Kota emphasized the need for governments to move beyond policy rhetoric and commit to real investments in inclusive education, assistive technologies, social protection, and accessible infrastructure. He further called on international partners to support capacity-building initiatives that strengthen organizations of persons with disabilities in developing countries, allowing them to fully participate in decision-making processes.

He said the experience has broadened his understanding of the diverse challenges and innovations shaping the future of blindness services across continents. He emphasized that the global connections made at the Assembly will help CAB develop stronger policies, strengthen training programs such as Orientation and Mobility, and push for greater inclusion of blind and visually impaired persons in all aspects of national life in Liberia.

The World Blind Union General Assembly is the official governing body of the global union. It convenes every four years to review the organization's constitution, elect new leadership, and determine strategic priorities for the blind movement across the world.

As the summit drew to a close, delegates recommitted themselves to advancing the rights and opportunities of people with visual impairments through strengthened advocacy, inclusive policy implementation, capacity development, and increased access to resources. Stakeholders highlighted the importance of collective action in achieving the goals of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals.