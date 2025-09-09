West Africa: Nigeria, China to Deepen Ties On Marine, Blue Economy

Nigeria and China have pledged to deepen bilateral ties on marine and blue economy following the aftermath of President Bola Tinubu's visit to the People's Republic of China.

This was part of the resolution when the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

Welcoming the envoy, Minister Oyetola commended the long-standing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, describing it as mutually beneficial and pivotal to the economic growth of both nations. He noted that Nigeria, with its extensive coastline and rich maritime resources, is strategically positioned to become a hub for marine trade, logistics, and investment in Africa.

The Minister spoke extensively about Nigeria's maritime endowments, highlighting the country's 853 kilometres of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean, its vast inland waterways spanning over 10,000 kilometres, and the abundant marine biodiversity that supports aquaculture, fishing, and other blue economy activities.

"Our Ministry is determined to create the right framework for investment and partnership, and we believe that Nigeria has a lot to learn from China's marine and blue economy development model," Oyetola stated.

Speaking earlier, Ambassador Yu Dunhai noted that his visit to the Ministry was in furtherance of the strong partnership between China and Nigeria.

"We started Lekki deep seaport operation in 2023 with a 45 years concessional period which will attract billions of dollars in infrastructure investments and create, 170,000 jobs for Nigerian economy ," he added.