Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines Seals Deal With US Carrier for 6 737-800 Aircraft

United Nigeria Airlines has signed an aircraft's sale and purchase agreement with Southwest Airlines for the delivery of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

This strategic acquisition and fleet expansion marks a new phase in United Nigeria Airlines' strategic plan and growth, the airline said.

The acquisition was brokered in partnership with SkyWorks Holdings, LLC.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement yesterday, the airline said it will enable United Nigeria to broaden its domestic, regional, and international operations, enhance efficiency and capacity, and strengthen Nigeria's competitive edge in global aviation.

With impressive fuel efficiency due to its advanced aerodynamics and efficient engines, the 737-800 significantly reduces operational costs and minimizes environmental impact.

Its versatile range of approximately 2,935 nautical miles will allow United Nigeria Airlines to serve both short-haul and medium-haul routes effectively, optimizing our networks. The spacious cabin enhances passenger-comfort with wider seats, larger overhead bins, and improved lighting, accommodating up to 189 passengers in a single-class configuration.

"After four years of solid and reliable operations by United Nigeria Airlines, the Boeing 737-800 upgrade will pave the way for a more profitable expansion and growth," Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo said.

He stated that the new fleet will enable the airline to operate new flights into "approved domestic, regional and international designations, lift more passengers and cargo at competitive fares, and provide efficient point-to-point travels, helping Nigerians and other African travellers to eliminate inefficient stopovers and save valuable time."

Okonkwo added: "We must put on record the strong support we have received from Boeing throughout the entire process and the promise for continued support to ensure a smooth entry into service and operation of the fleet. The excellent maintenance culture of Southwest Airlines, which is in line with United Nigeria Airlines' culture, motivated us to make the acquisition. We are looking forward to continued collaboration with Southwest Airlines post-delivery in different areas such as: training and maintenance support, among other areas. Consequently, we have also expressed interest in acquiring an additional four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, bringing the total to ten, which will be inducted into the United Nigeria Airlines fleet between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are pleased to welcome United Nigeria Airlines to the 737 family with its first 737-800," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing's vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa, speaking during the signing ceremony at the corporate campus of Southwest Airlines in Dallas, USA recently.

"The 737-800 will provide United Nigeria Airlines with superior reliability, fuel efficiency and high-value returns operators require in today's competitive market."