Nigeria: Gombe Algon Donates Footballs to Amateur Clubs

The Chairman of Gombe Local Government and chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Gombe State, Barrister Sani Ahmad Haruna, has donated 50 footballs to amateur clubs in Gombe Local Government that participated in the just concluded State Division One League.

Barrister Haruna said the gesture was aimed at encouraging the teams and supporting the State Football Association (FA) in its efforts to promote grassroots football.

He assured that ALGON would continue to support sports development in the state.

Also speaking at the final, Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manasseh Jatau, commended the state Football Association (FA) for engaging the youth through football.

He urged the FA Chairman, Mr. Yakubu Sarma, to encourage other sports associations' Chairmen such as volleyball, handball, hockey, and cricket to organize similar competitions.

In his remarks, FA Chairman, Yakubu Sarma, expressed delight that the league was concluded without any major incident.

In a related development, one of the sponsors, Prudential Sports Limited, kitted the two clubs that competed in the final.

The founder of the company and former Chairman of Gombe Sports Commission, Malam Farouk Yarma said: "This initiative is a show of our commitment to grassroots sports development and community engagement.

"By investing in local talent and providing a platform for rising stars, we aim to foster a culture of excellence, resilience and passion."

In the final match, Herwagana Stars FC defeated Bappah Boys 3-1 to emerge champions of the 2025 Gombe State Division One League.