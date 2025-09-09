Malawi/Liberia: All Eyes On Gabadinho As Flames Target Liberia

8 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, head into tonight's World Cup qualifier against Liberia with confidence renewed, and much of that belief rests on the shoulders of star striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Mhango was instrumental in Malawi's 2-1 victory over Namibia on Friday in Francistown, Botswana, scoring one of the goals that ended the Brave Warriors' seven-match unbeaten run. His performance not only lifted the Flames but also restored hope among Malawians that the team can still deliver on the big stage.

With the return leg against Liberia set for Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, expectations are high that Mhango, alongside Richard Mbulu, will once again spearhead the attack. Flames coach Kallisto Pasuwa has already hinted at sticking with the same line-up that overcame Namibia, banking on his forwards' aggressive and clinical approach.

"Players need to show the hunger for goals that Mhango and Mbulu displayed against Namibia," Pasuwa told reporters on the eve of the match. "We are not underrating Liberia, but we are building a team that knows how to win games."

The Flames beat Liberia away in Monrovia earlier in the campaign, and the home crowd at Bingu offers them a huge advantage. Supporters are expected to turn up in large numbers, with hopes pinned on Mhango to deliver another match-winning performance.

Although Malawi's chances of qualifying remain slim--they sit fifth in Group H with nine points--tonight's match is still crucial. A win would not only keep faint hopes alive but also strengthen the team's preparations for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Liberia, tied on 10 points with Equatorial Guinea, are also chasing second place, while Tunisia have already sealed top spot with an unassailable 19 points. This leaves a tight battle for the runners-up slot, making the encounter at Bingu a high-stakes clash.

The Flames will, however, be without Yankho Singo, who has been ruled out due to illness. Still, Pasuwa confirmed that Lloyd Njaliwa, William Thole, and Mbulu are fit and ready.

For many fans, though, all eyes will be on Gabadinho Mhango--a player whose goals and fighting spirit continue to embody the hope of a nation.

