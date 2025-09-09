Liberia: University of Liberia Denies Reports of Forced Retirement

- The University of Liberia has denied media reports suggesting that nearly 200 employees are slated for forced retirement, calling the claims false and misleading.

In a statement issued Sunday, the administration described the reports as an attempt to stir panic among staff and undermine confidence in the leadership of Dr. Layli Maparyan, the university's 16th president. "The UL Administration categorically denounces false media reports suggesting that about 200 employees of the UL are slated for forced retirement," the statement said. "Such false reports are simply intended to cause unnecessary panic and ill-sentiment among employees."

The university also warned individuals and media outlets against publishing unverified information about the institution, urging them instead to seek clarification directly from the University's administration.

Budget Reforms and Payroll Cleanup

The controversy stems from a March directive by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, which instructed the university to reduce the proportion of its budget used for personnel expenses from 90 percent to 55 percent. The move is intended to free up funds for operational expenses, increasing that allocation from 10 percent to 45 percent.

Following a headcount provided by the General Auditing Commission on July 31, the University began a payroll review to remove duplications, ghost employees, job abandoners and other discrepancies. The GAC also provided a provisional list of employees who appeared to be past the statutory retirement age under civil service rules, but the university noted that those laws apply differently to administrators and faculty members.

No Forced Retirement

While the administration acknowledged it would review employee age and service data to ensure compliance with national law, it emphasized that no retirements would be forced. "Any changes in job status related to retirement will be thoroughly discussed with affected employees and will not be published publicly," the university said. The UL administration's response did not state why not publishing its agreed upon retirement requirements with those to be affected but emphasized that it is a matter of ensuring that dignity to service remains closely tied to the personalities involved who must feel and experience the comfort of rest after work.

According to Cllr. Norris Tweah who signed the press statement, "Dr. Maparyan has consistently spoken about the need to make the institution more efficient and effective while prioritizing employee welfare."

Warning Against Fake News

The administration condemned the circulation of what it called "manufactured spreadsheets" containing illegally obtained employee data. It described the act as a violation of privacy laws and pledged accountability for those responsible. Cllr. Tweah, the university's vice president for University relations, assured on behalf of the administration.