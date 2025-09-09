Liberia: 'Butt Naked' Makes $2 Donation to CDC Headquarters

- Controversial evangelist and former warlord Joshua Milton Blayhi has stirred debate after contributing just $2 to the opposition Congress for Democratic Change's new headquarters project -- a gesture some view as symbolic and others dismiss as mockery.

Blayhi, known during Liberia's civil war as "General Butt Naked," defended his token contribution as a motivational example for ordinary partisans, whom he called the party's true strength.

"I am not mocking the CDC. My $2 is a blessing," Blayhi told The Liberian Investigator. "If every one of CDC's two million partisans gave even $1, the party could build a state-of-the-art headquarters."

Blayhi said he remains a registered member of the CDC despite backing President Joseph Boakai during the 2023 elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I am not a Unity Partisan," he said. "I supported Boakai because the CDC was not proceeding well. I've been fighting drugs, and the proliferation of drugs during CDC's time was against my effort."

The preacher likened his donation to the grassroots fundraising model used by former U.S. President Barack Obama, who relied on small-dollar contributions to fuel his campaigns.

"The $2 I gave is motivation," Blayhi said. "If I had given $100, people would see it as beyond their reach. But $2 is within reach of every commoner."

He urged CDC supporters to contribute modest amounts between now and October to complete the headquarters project.

Blayhi also addressed the party's recent eviction from its Congo Town headquarters, which was demolished after a court ruling favored the private owner.

"The headquarters was not government property but belonged to a private citizen," he said. "CDC stayed there for six years in power and could not buy it. The owner exercised patience, but after tasting power and resources, they still refused."

While painful, he said, the eviction underscored that Liberia is a nation governed by law.

Critics called Blayhi's contribution ridicule, but he pushed back by referencing former presidential aide Sekou Galassco, who mocked the ruling Unity Party when it lost its own headquarters.

"Galassco's action and mine -- which one is more painful?" Blayhi asked. "Because they did that and mocked the UP, they now see my generosity as mockery."

The $2 donation has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some dismiss it as political theater, while others see it as a reminder of the power of grassroots participation.