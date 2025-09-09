Liberia: APM Terminals Celebrates Fourth Year With YMCA Children Vacation Program

Published: September 8, 2025

Monrovia - APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to youth empowerment by partnering with YMCA Liberia to deliver the 2025 edition of the Annual Children Vacation Sports Program. This year's initiative supported and engaged more than 400 children from Montserrado County through basketball, digital literacy, and essential skills development.

Now in its fourth consecutive year as the headline sponsor, APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. provided branded jerseys and full support for the just-ended month-long program. Over the years, the program has become a flagship youth development platform, not only promoting healthy lifestyles through sports but also equipping participants with soft and hard skills to prepare them for the future.

The closing ceremony on September 6 brought together senior leaders from APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. Present were Acting Managing Director Mr. Jan Buijze, Head of Operations Mr. Etienne Christopher Saint-Jean, and Head of People Function Madam Jean Hannah Thompson, among others. They joined YMCA leadership, parents, and community stakeholders to cheer and celebrate the achievements of the young participants.

In recognition of their dedication and talent, several children were awarded across multiple disciplines, including basketball, digital literacy, and creative arts, for their stellar performances throughout the program. The awards highlighted the holistic nature of the initiative, which focuses not only on participation but also on celebrating excellence and personal growth.

"We are committed to more than just ports and logistics. At APM Terminals Liberia, we believe in investing in the next generation, equipping them with the tools, values, and confidence to succeed," said Mr. Jan Buijze, Acting Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia Ltd. "This program demonstrates how strong partnerships can build stronger communities and brighter futures."

Reinforcing the Acting Managing Director's remarks, Head of Operations Mr. Etienne Christopher Saint-Jean noted that the program's impact reflects APM Terminals Liberia's broader purpose of enabling growth and development across the country.

"What we have seen here is more than just sports. It is the building of discipline, teamwork, and resilience in our young people," he said. "We are proud to be part of a program that not only entertains children during their vacation but also prepares them with skills that will serve them for life."

Mr. T. Martin K. Allen, Montserrado County Coordinator of YMCA Liberia, also applauded the partnership, emphasizing the importance of consistent sponsorship.

"The support of APM Terminals Liberia has elevated this program from a local activity to a major community development platform," he said. "Each year, more children gain access to sports, technology, and life skills, thanks to this collaboration."

The Annual Children Vacation Sports Program continues to provide a unique combination of activities ranging from sports and cultural dancing to computer literacy, arts, and crafts. By offering holistic experiences, the program fosters personal growth, creativity, teamwork, and cultural pride among young participants.

APM Terminals Liberia's continued support reflects its broader Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, which focuses on education, youth empowerment, and community well-being.