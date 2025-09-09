Liberia: LNP Arrests Six in Ganta Protest, Separately Charges Two in Motorcycle Theft Case

- Police in Nimba County have arrested six individuals linked to a recent protest by motorcyclists in Ganta, charging them with a string of offenses including rioting, arson attempt and aggravated assault.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Larmie Mendein said the six were identified as key leaders through video footage from the protest, which saw roadblocks and tire burnings in the city.

The suspects were named as Timothy Yeanay, Darius Saplay, Rujar Sumo, Joseph Harris, Myres Weah and Daniel Dolo. They face charges of rioting, criminal mischief, theft of property, aggravated assault, attempted arson and disorderly conduct.

Mendein said the group has been questioned and will be forwarded to court. He added that further arrests may follow as investigations continue.

Protest and Drug Links

The police commander said many protesters were not licensed motorcyclists but individuals suspected of dealing drugs. He suggested the demonstration was partly fueled by frustration over recent drug crackdowns by the Liberia National Police and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency.

"We possess video evidence showing nearly all participants in the protest, including those who set up roadblocks and burned tires. They will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law," Mendein said.

Separate Homicide Investigation

In a separate case, police are investigating the death of Roland Johnson, a man killed in Ganta before the protest arrests. Mendein stressed that those arrested for the demonstration are not connected to Johnson's death.

Instead, police have charged two men -- Johnathan Dahn, 19, also known as "Enforcer," and Amos Boayou, 20, known as "Third Period" -- in relation to a motorcycle theft. They face charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and theft of property.

The pair allegedly stole a black Bajaj motorcycle from a rider outside Jestina's Bar and Restaurant shortly before Johnson's death. Local residents of Bunadin raised suspicions about their involvement in the killing, but police later determined that the stolen motorcycle was not the one Johnson was riding when he died.

The rightful owner has since presented documents confirming ownership of the stolen bike. Dahn and Boayou remain in custody and are expected in court.

Police Assure Ongoing Action

The LNP said it is continuing investigations into both the protest-related crimes and Johnson's killing. Authorities pledged to ensure justice is served and safety maintained in Ganta and surrounding communities.