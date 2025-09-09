Liberia: When 'Suitably Qualified Liberians Are Not Available.'

We hear that phrase a lot. It means a company can bring in a foreign worker only if no Liberian can do the job. The government has now raised the cost of foreign work permits. That's a loud message: hire Liberians first. But a higher fee, by itself, won't put people in jobs.

Here's the simple truth. When government costs go up, businesses pass those costs on. Prices go up at the shop, the pump, the clinic. So if we want real jobs for Liberians--not just higher prices--we need a clear plan that makes hiring local both possible and practical.

Start with the basics. Every job should be seen by the public before any foreigner is hired. Put the vacancy in the newspaper, on radio, and on a simple national jobs website. Make it easy to find. Let employers show proof they posted the job and talked to real Liberian applicants. If no one qualified shows up, fine--move to a permit. But let the process be open, not hidden.

Next, give companies time but set deadlines. No one expects a business to fire trusted staff overnight. Where the skills already exist in Liberia, don't renew those foreign permits. Where the skills don't exist yet, set a timeline. Pair each foreign worker with a Liberian understudy. Share knowledge. After a set period, the local worker should be ready to step up. Put dates on that plan and follow them.

Close the loopholes. If fees go up for one permit type but not another, some folks will just change labels and carry on. The Labor Ministry should publish a clear, updated fee list so everyone knows what changed and who it affects. Keep it simple enough for anyone to understand.

To employers: Liberia isn't asking you to lower your standards. We're asking you to help build a stronger local team. Train people. Give them real tasks, not just "shadowing." Government should reward that effort with a few things that matter--fast, predictable permit processing for the few skills we truly lack; tax breaks or recognition for companies that meet training and hiring targets; and quick, fair decisions so business isn't stuck waiting.

But there must also be teeth. If a company lies about a role, or keeps renewing the same permit with no training plan, pull the permit. If someone plays games with titles to dodge the rules, fine them. Fair play helps everyone.

To job seekers: a wider door does not mean a free ride. Show up on time. Learn the tools. Ask questions. Keep records. Respect the workplace. If you make yourself reliable and useful, you won't just get hired--you'll stay hired and move up. Being Liberian gets you a chance. Performance keeps you on the job.

Our schools and training centers must also adjust. Teach what the market needs. If hotels need supervisors who understand customer care and basic cost control, teach that. If mines need electricians trained on certain systems, teach those systems. Let businesses help shape the curriculum so graduates can hit the ground running.

The government must also show results, not just talk. Every few months, publish a simple scoreboard: how many foreign permits were applied for, how many approved, how many denied, how many jobs moved to Liberians, which sectors are doing well, and where the bottlenecks are. When people see progress, trust grows. When trust grows, investment grows. That means more jobs for Liberians.

Let's also keep the bigger picture in mind. The goal is not to punish foreigners. Many bring skills we still need, and they train our people. The goal is fairness--making sure "suitably qualified Liberians are not available" is true only after a real search for local talent, not because nobody bothered to look.

If the fee hike sits inside a real system--public job ads, training and handover plans, tight rules, and honest reporting--then more Liberians will get to work, from janitors and store hands to mechanics, lab techs, and accountants. If not, the new fee will just become another cost passed on to the same people we say we want to help.

This is our moment to turn a headline into real jobs. Keep it simple. Keep it fair. And most of all, see it through.