Liberia: Suspended LTA Chair Abdullai Kamara Jailed Following Fresh Indictment Over Corruption Charges

Monrovia — Suspended Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Abdullai L. Kamara, has been formally arrested and committed to the Monrovia Central Prison, following a fresh indictment issued by the Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice.

The indictment, obtained by FrontPageAfrica, comes at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) request and is part of an ongoing criminal prosecution into alleged financial crimes.

Mr. Kamara now faces multiple felony charges, including, Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property, Misuse of Public Money, Illegal Disbursement and Expenditure of Public Funds, Misapplication of Entrusted Property, Criminal Facilitation, Criminal Conspiracy and Criminal Solicitation.

The writ of arrest, signed on August 8, by Court Clerk Knowles W. Shain, was executed by Major Austine Seinavula of the Montserrado County Sheriff's Office.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It ordered the immediate arrest of Kamara and his appearance before the court in its August Term.

Indictment Refiled After Initial Dismissal

The charges stem from Kamara's tenure at Tamma Corporation, which was central to an earlier corruption probe.

At the time, Kamara argued successfully that he could not be held liable, having severed ties with the company and relinquished all managerial control before the alleged misconduct.

However, the LACC refiled a new indictment naming Kamara individually, dissociating the charges from Tamma Corporation and instead focusing on direct acts allegedly committed by him during his time as CEO.

The refiling underscores the LACC's new prosecutorial strategy, one that targets personal accountability rather than corporate liability.

Kamara is expected to make his initial court appearance this week.

Meanwhile, legal observers are watching closely, as the case could test the strength of Liberia's reinvigorated anti-corruption efforts for transparency and accountability in public service.

The Court has not yet set a date for the preliminary hearing, and Kamara's legal team has not responded to a request for comment.

Kamara was seen being escorted from the courtyard in a white pickup, to the Monrovia Central Prison, flowing his appearance at Criminal Court 'C' Tuesday.