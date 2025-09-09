Liberia: Former LTA Commissioner Abdullah Kamara Re-Arrested On Corruption Charges

9 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Former Commissioner of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Abdullah Kamara, has been re-arrested and brought before Criminal Court 'C' to face corruption-related charges.

Kamara was taken into custody by officers of the Liberia National Police following a court order. The re-arrest comes after he allegedly failed to comply with conditions of his previous bail.

He is charged with economic sabotage, misuse of public funds, and criminal conspiracy. The charges stem from an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which accuses Kamara and other former LTA officials of misappropriating public funds during their time in office.

