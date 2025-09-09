Africa: Rethinking Risk - Financing Africa's Upstream Future Requires a New Approach, By Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani

press release

Africa's upstream oil and gas industry is at a defining moment. The continent is rich in reserves and ambition, but capital is no longer flowing as easily as it once did.

Volatile prices, shifting geopolitical alliances, ESG pressures, and the uncertain pace of the global energy transition are squeezing traditional financing models. But what's more dangerous than volatility is the rigidity of our financial imagination.

We are now in an era where redesigning risk - not just reallocating it - is the only way to keep Africa's upstream sector investable, scalable, and future-proof.

Why the Old Model No Longer Works

The conventional financing structure - built around long-term debt, static fiscal terms, and price optimism - has reached its limits. We've seen it crack across Nigeria's marginal field programme, where several operators who secured local bank debt between 2020 - 2022 now face restructuring or distressed exits.

Lenders overexposed to price swings, producers constrained by inflexible terms, and regulators hesitant to offer downside protection - it's a blueprint for capital flight.

This is not just a Nigerian story. Across Africa, deals are stalling because project economics and risk allocation have failed to evolve.

Capital providers - particularly multilateral finance institutions, private equity, and ESG-conscious institutional investors - are no longer swayed by reserves alone. They want proof of resilience, adaptive governance, and aligned risk-sharing frameworks.

Risk Restructuring in Action: Lessons from Recent Deals (2023-2025)

If we want to understand where upstream finance is headed, we must look at what's working:

● Uganda's Lake Albert Development Project: In 2023, TotalEnergies and CNOOC secured billions in financing for the Tilenga oil fields and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), despite global ESG headwinds. They did this through a phased financing structure, political risk insurance, and risk-sharing across host governments, operators, as well as multilateral finance institutions including Afreximbank and the This wasn't just capital raising. It was risk re-engineering.

● Nigeria's 2025 Deepwater PSC with TotalEnergies: Signed in September 2025, the deal for ~2,000 km² in the Niger Delta introduced a gas-targeted PSC under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), complete with environmental guarantees and investor protection. It marks a turning point in how Nigeria is beginning to align fiscal frameworks with market realities and energy transition priorities.

● Angola's $5 Billion Upstream Expansion by Azule Energy: Also in September 2025, Azule Energy (a JV between Eni and BP) committed to drilling 18 new wells, supported by a capital injection of $5 billion over 4 - 5 years. This came off the back of fiscal reform and a stabilised risk services contract environment.

● Côte d'Ivoire and Republic of Congo: Vitol's Strategic Entry: In March 2025, Vitol acquired stakes in Eni's Baleine field (Ivory Coast) and a Congolese LNG project for $1.65 billion. These deals demonstrate investor appetite when upstream assets are backed by production, export optionality, and regulatory clarity.

● Mozambique LNG Revival: After security disruptions, TotalEnergies began restructuring the financing for its $20 billion LNG megaproject. As of late 2024, the U.S. EXIM Bank reactivated $4.7 billion in loans. Risk is being mitigated not just through military assurance, but tighter stakeholder coordination and ESG-linked financing covenants.

These are not abstract case studies. They're live demonstrations that risk can be restructured; with flexible fiscal regimes, hybrid financing instruments, and aligned stakeholder incentives.

What EnergyInc Is Seeing And Doing

At EnergyInc Advisors, we're on the frontlines of this shift. We've advised clients across Nigeria and West Africa who are moving away from rigid debt packages toward more performance-linked financing - whether through price-collar-backed loans, forward sale agreements, or milestone-driven equity disbursements.

One Nigerian client we're advising on an E&P investment is exploring an equity staged structure across offtake triggers and backed by dollar-linked revenues. The risk can't be totally eliminated - but can be redistributed between investor, operator, and buyer in a way that all parties can absorb.

A New Risk Playbook for African Producers

To unlock capital in this environment, African upstream players must:

● Ditch the rigid fiscal script. Shared upside in booms must be balanced with downside protection in slumps.

● Integrate ESG into bankability, not as compliance, but as opportunity: community reinvestment, carbon reduction, and social impact can be capital attractors if framed credibly.

● Build investor trust through transparency, scenario modelling, and active engagement - not just data rooms and presentations.

● Partner with multilaterals and ECAs early, using blended structures to crowd in commercial debt or equity later.

● Hedge where feasible, using price collars or structured forward contracts to buffer cash flows and reassure financiers.

It's Time to Rethink, Not Retreat

We always say Africa doesn't lack resources, it just lacks the right financial architecture. If we continue to apply old models to new risks, we will lose momentum in a sector that remains pivotal to our fiscal health and industrial development.

Redesigning risk is no longer optional - it's the foundation on which the future of Africa's upstream sector will stand or fall. At EnergyInc Advisors, we're helping clients build that foundation - deal by deal, partner by partner, reform by reform. We understand that in this volatile world, capital will follow clarity, confidence, and creativity. Africa must lead that conversation, not just participate in it.

* Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani is CEO, EnergyInc Advisors