Nigeria: DHQ Sets for the 4th Edition of CDS Unity Basketball Championship in Lagos

9 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
This annual championship is part of the CDS' non-kinetic approach to strengthen security and foster unity, discipline, and teamwork among Nigerian youths

The fourth edition of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Unity Basketball Championship (South-West Zone) organised by the Defence Headquarters is scheduled to hold from 30 September to 5 October at the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

This annual championship is part of the CDS' non-kinetic approach to strengthen security and foster unity, discipline, and teamwork among Nigerian youths.

Through the power of sports, the tournament seeks to instill values of peace, resilience, and nation-building across communities.

The championship will feature 12 elite male basketball teams drawn from the South-west and neighbouring states, including a military team as well as Veterans' exhibition matches.

The organisers announced that cash prizes, medals, trophies, and certificates will be awarded to participating teams, while special recognition awards including Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Tournament Best will also be rewarded.

According to the CDS, Christopher Musa (OFR), "The Unity Basketball Tournament is more than just a game. It is a platform to unite communities, inspire the youth, and reinforce the values of teamwork and discipline. Through non-kinetic approaches, we aim to promote a stronger, more united Nigeria."

