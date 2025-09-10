Liberia: 'I Have Nothing to Justify' - Bill Jallah Testifies in Tears

Temple of Justice, Monrovia -- A hushed courtroom at Criminal Court B turned emotional Tuesday as defendant Bill Jallah, accused of murdering his girlfriend, Princess Zuo Wesseh, broke down in tears while taking the witness stand.

Presiding Judge Wesseh A. Wesseh looked on as Jallah, indicted by a Montserrado County grand jury for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault, wept openly. His sobs prompted one of his sisters, seated in the gallery, to cry as well.

"I have nothing to justify for killing Princess Zuo Wesseh," Jallah told the court, his voice breaking.

When questioned by his defense lawyer, Cllr. Jimmy Bombo, about the charges against him, Jallah said he could not recall all the details of the December 21, 2024, incident in Paynesville but offered repeated apologies.

"Honestly, I cannot recall everything that happened, but I really don't have much to say to this court," he said. "So I want to use this time to apologize to the Government of Liberia and to the court for the incident that happened."

Jallah then addressed the victim's family directly. He said he was deeply sorry to Princess's mother, Ma-Mai, for taking her daughter's life, acknowledging that no apology could ever match the pain she was enduring. He also apologized to Princess's young son, Eddie, for depriving him of his mother at such an early age, and to her brother, Isaac, as well as to the extended Wesseh and Zuo families. He extended his apology to the Government of Liberia and "all those this incident has affected."

"I am begging the judge and this court to kindly exercise justice with mercy," he said, crying. "The few times I have been in prison I have played this incident over and over in my head, but nothing makes sense to me."

Under cross-examination, the prosecution pressed Jallah on why he was seeking mercy. He replied that he was appealing for mercy because he had been charged with murder for taking Princess's life.

The prosecution then announced it had rested its case after presenting oral and documentary evidence. The defense also rested with Jallah's testimony as its final witness.

Judge Wesseh instructed both sides to submit written legal memoranda by Thursday, September 11, 2025. Final arguments are scheduled for that same day.