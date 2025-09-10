Nigeria: Dangote Vs. Independent Oil Transporters - Nigerians Must Not Be Held Hostage By Enemies of Change

When a group of independent oil transporters and petroleum marketers threatened to shut down distribution because Aliko Dangote dared to buy gas-powered trucks for his refinery, Nigerians shook their heads in disbelief. The audacity is stunning. Here we are, a country suffocating under fuel queues, high inflation, and broken supply chains -- yet a cabal of truck owners wants to drag us backwards in the name of "protecting their business." Let's call it what it is: a battle of survival for a cartel that refuses to face reality.

This is not about patriotism. It is not about protecting consumers. It is not even about the economy. It is raw self-interest dressed up as collective struggle. And if history teaches us anything, it is that those who stand in the way of innovation are eventually buried under its wheels.

The crocodile tears of the transporters

The unions say Dangote is "killing their livelihood" with gas-powered trucks. But let's be honest: what they are really crying about is losing their stranglehold on petroleum logistics. For decades, they thrived on inefficiency, broken roads, and endless scarcity. They got rich while ordinary Nigerians suffered.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Now, one refinery dares to modernise distribution -- cutting costs, reducing pollution, improving efficiency -- and suddenly they discover their voice. Nigerians must not fall for this crocodile sympathy. These transporters are not fighting for us; they are fighting against the future.

History's harsh verdict on resistance

From the Industrial Revolution to today's digital economy, history has always been brutal on those who resist change.

The horse-and-carriage industry collapsed when the automobile roared onto the streets. No strike could stop Henry Ford's assembly line.

The mighty typewriter empires died when computers took over. You don't see Olivetti or Remington leading global trade fairs anymore.

NITEL, once Nigeria's telecommunication monopoly, crumbled because it couldn't see past its rusting landlines while mobile phones conquered the world.

Traders who mocked online shopping now watch helplessly as Jumia, Amazon, and Alibaba dominate markets.

The lesson? Technology does not ask for permission. It sweeps aside the timid, the lazy, and the fearful.

The real victims: 200 million Nigerians

If these transporters make good on their strike threat, who suffers? Not Dangote. Not the politicians. Not the wealthy elite. It is the ordinary Nigerian who will line up under the burning sun for petrol. It is the bus driver whose costs will soar. It is the market woman who will pay double to transport her goods. It is the student who cannot afford transportation to class.

A strike is nothing but blackmail -- and the ransom is the suffering of 200 million people. How shameless.

Where is government?

This is where leadership matters. Government must not stand idle, wringing its hands while cartels threaten the people. The state cannot play the role of a cowardly referee in a match where the citizens are the ball. Nigerians elected leaders to protect their interests, not to act as errand boys for vested groups.

If government sides with the unions in the name of "peace," it will only embolden every greedy cartel that holds the economy hostage. From fuel scarcity to food hoarding, Nigerians have suffered enough. This is the moment for government to show courage: protect the people, enforce the law, and ensure that progress is not strangled by selfish middlemen.

Adapt or die

The truth is simple: modernisation is not optional. Gas-powered trucks are cheaper, cleaner, and more sustainable. They are the future of logistics, not only in Nigeria but across the globe. If transporters have sense, they will retool, invest in gas-powered fleets, and join the race forward. If they don't, they will be remembered like the typewriter -- nostalgic, irrelevant, and extinct.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Instead of blackmail, they should be negotiating partnerships with Dangote, lobbying for government support to transition to new fleets, and carving a role in Nigeria's future energy ecosystem. But to sit on their old trucks, puffing smoke into the sky, and demand that 200 million people pause progress for their sake? That is economic terrorism, not activism.

Conclusion: Nigerians deserve better

We must be clear: this fight is not about Dangote alone. It is about whether Nigeria moves forward or remains stuck in the past. The Independent Oil Transporters have a choice: embrace change and grow, or resist change and die.

The government must not sit on the fence. It must side with Nigerians, not with cartels. As Karl Marx once said, history repeats itself -- first as tragedy, then as farce. If these unions insist on making themselves the farce of Nigeria's energy story, they alone will carry the shame.