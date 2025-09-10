Nigeria: $3.4trn AfCFTA Trade - Nigeria Strengthens Ties With West African Nations

Nigeria, through the Nigeria Customs Service, is making bold moves to strengthen its intra-regional trade ties with West African nations, aiming to tap into the vast $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

NCS has already taken significant steps, including signing the ECOWAS Tariff Offer, which reinforces its commitment to regional trade expansion ¹.

To boost its trade performance, Nigeria is focusing on key areas such as promoting Regional Value Chains, Championing an Africa-First Mindset, Operationalizing Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

Customs Area Controller, Seme Area Command, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, made this disclosure when he took over the mantle of leadership of the command.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his inaugural address, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, emphasized the importance of trade facilitation in unlocking Africa's economic potential.

He noted that the NCS is working tirelessly to create an enabling environment for trade to thrive.

He said to achieve this goal, the NCS plans to deploy digital solutions, including end-to-end e-clearance, to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness in international trade.

According to him, the initiative is expected to increase trade volumes, reduce transit times, and lower costs for importers and exporters.

He promised to collaborate with regional organizations and stakeholders to harmonize trade processes and strengthen partnerships.

This includes working with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The handing over ceremony brought together senior officials from sister security agencies, representatives of trade and transport stakeholders, community leaders and members of the Fourth Estate.

"When stakeholders make proper declarations, their consignments will leave Customs control within the shortest possible time. The more we facilitate trade, the more revenue we generate and the less smuggling we have," he added.

Adenuga also pledged to collaborate closely with sister agencies, including the DSS, Nigeria Police, Immigration, NDLEA, Nigerian Military, NAFDAC and others to reduce crime and create a conducive environment for business to thrive. He also committed to maintaining open communications with the traditional rulers, the youth of Badagry and the media and assured all that "his doors remain open".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his farewell remarks, ACG Oramalugo described the day as one of "mixed emotions" joy at God's faithfulness and his promotion, but nostalgia for the bonds built during his time in Seme. He highlighted key achievements under his leadership, including sustained suppression of smuggling with significant seizures of prohibited goods. Improved revenue collection and enhanced trade facilitation to ease legitimate business while safeguarding national security, as well as fostering inter-agency cooperation and community engagement, among others.