South Africa/Nigeria: Nigeria's 2026 World Cup Hopes Uncertain After South Africa Draw

Nigeria's Super Eagles fought to a 1-1 draw against South Africa in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier at the Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein yesterday.

The result leaves Bafana Bafana six points ahead at the top of the table, while Nigeria remain under pressure heading into the final round of qualifiers next month.

South Africa need only a point in the remaining two rounds to book their World Cup ticket, while Nigeria will harshly fight with Rwanda and Benin for second spot.

The visitors suffered an early blow when defender Ola Aina limped off after just 10 minutes, replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel. South Africa capitalized on the disruption, dominating the first half-hour with lively wing play from Mohau Nkota and Oswin Appollis.

Their pressure paid off in the 25th minute when Nkota latched onto a precise through ball from Bathusi Aubass and delivered a low cross that was inadvertently turned into his own net by Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria, however, grew into the contest and restored parity before the break. In the 44th minute, Calvin Bassey bundled home from close range after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's persistence down the right produced a teasing cross.

Managerial adjustments at halftime saw Bruno Onyemaechi and striker Tolu Arokodare introduced, with the latter nearly making an immediate impact. Arokodare's low strike flashed agonizingly across the face of goal five minutes into the second half.

South Africa threatened again midway through the half when defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi surged forward and attempted to lob goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from distance, but the effort drifted narrowly over the bar.

As the match wore on, the Super Eagles began to tire, while fresh substitutes Thalente Mbatha and Kamogelo Sebelebele gave South Africa renewed energy to push Nigeria deeper into their own half. Despite the late pressure, Eric Chelle's men held firm to secure a valuable point on the road as they have amassed 11 points from 8 matches.

Both nations now turn their focus to October's decisive fixtures. South Africa will face Zimbabwe away before hosting Rwanda, while Nigeria must face Lesotho at the same venue on 10th October before concluding their campaign at home against Benin.

With qualification hopes still alive, the Super Eagles know only victories will guarantee a chance to return to the global stage in 2026.