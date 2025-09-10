Nigeria, Angola to Sign 15 Agreements

No fewer than 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) will be signed at the ongoing 5th session of the Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission (BEJC), which began in Luanda on Tuesday.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said the MoUs, when signed, will propel the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to a higher pedestal while playing very crucial roles in enhancing their mutual interest.

According to a statement by her media aide, Magnus Eze, the minister listed the areas covered by the MOUs to include: Establishing Nigeria-Angola Business Council; Economic and Technical Cooperation; Cooperation in Combating Illicit Production, Manufacturing, and Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and their Precursors; Migration Partnership; Cooperation Waiver of Visa Requirements for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders; Cooperation on Transfer of Sentenced Person(s) and Cooperation in Correctional Administration and Reforms.

Others are Cooperation in Technical Manpower Assistance; Cooperation in the Field of Tertiary/Higher Education; Cooperation in the Fight Against Corruption; Cooperation in Youth Development; Cooperation in Policing and Security; Cultural Cooperation and Exchanges; Cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Cooperation on Defence and Intelligence; Cooperation on Public Communication, Media, and Information Exchanges; Cooperation in the Field of Mining and Mineral Processing; Cooperation on Land Transportation and Related Matters; and Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medical Sciences.

The minister regretted that previous efforts to hold another session since the 4th session in Abuja in October 2001were not successful, but expressed delight that the event became possible after over two decades.

She noted that the eventual reactivation of the Joint Commission attested to the continued efforts by both countries towards actualising the aspirations of their diplomatic relations for the mutual benefit of their people.

She said: "This reactivation, which has birthed the 5th Session of the Joint Commission, has provided an opportunity to resuscitate the moribund bilateral agreements between the two countries.

The minister disclosed that she and her delegation looked forward to presenting several other vital issues for consideration, including cooperation and partnerships in the human and natural resources development, such as Technical Manpower Assistance to achieve human capital development, deliberation on the commencement of the Nigerian airline carriers' flight to Angola and other Bilateral Air Services Matters; exploring abundant opportunities existing in the richly endowed oil and gas sectors of both countries, as well as the mineral resources.

In his opening remarks, Angolan Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Domingos Vieira Lopes, welcomed the Nigerian delegation, saying that his country looked forward to very fruitful outcomes.