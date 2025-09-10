Kenya: Ruto Says Kenya Backs Fair Nile Water Use, Urges Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan to Pursue Good-Faith Talks

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to constructive engagement in the wider Nile basin dialogue which continues to draw global attention over its security and economic implications.

Speaking during the inauguration of the $5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), where he was chief guest, Ruto emphasized the need for cooperation, equity, and mutual respect in managing the trans-boundary river that supports millions of livelihoods.

Restating Kenya's position on Nile governance, Ruto emphasized Nairobi's recognition of the Nile's "centrality to the lives and livelihoods of millions."

"Kenya is firmly committed to safeguarding collective interests while working with brothers and sisters in our region," Ruto said in what could be interpreted as a message aimed at Egypt and Sudan who have been opposed to the project.

While GERD has drawn opposition from Egypt and concern from Sudan, Ethiopia has insisted that the dam is a symbol of regional opportunity rather than threat

President Ruto stressed that no country should be denied the opportunity to harness resources for development, framing GERD as a shared regional asset.

"We believe that no country should be denied the opportunity to unlock a huge resource like the one that we are launching today because indeed it becomes a shared resource."

Ruto further urged Nile basin states to sustain dialogue and cooperation

"We commend the progress achieved and urge continued collaboration between all our countries. Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we also affirm the enduring bonds of brotherhood, cooperation, and shared vision that unite our nations across the Horn of Africa and the wider Nile basin."

President Ruto described GERD as both a "monumental achievement" for Ethiopia and a "Pan-African statement" on the continent's ability to mobilize resources for transformative infrastructure.

Ruto also underlined Kenya's deepening energy cooperation with Ethiopia. Since 2022, Kenya has imported 200 megawatts of hydro-power through the 1,045-kilometer Ethiopia-Kenya interconnector, a deal he said enhances grid reliability, supports industrialization, and strengthens climate action goals.

He revealed that Kenya is ready to sign an additional power purchase agreement to absorb surplus supply from GERD.

"With more than 90 percent of our electricity already from renewables, we remain committed to a 100 percent clean energy mix by 2030. The GERD strengthens this transition by integrating zero-emission power into our grid and reducing reliance on fossil fuels," Ruto added.

The ceremony was also attended by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sudanese President Salva Kiir, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.