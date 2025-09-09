Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the presence of African leaders.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, Salva Kiir Mayardit , President of the Republic of South Sudan, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, William Samoei Ruto (Phd), President of the Republic of Kenya, Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Claver Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), as well as high-level Ethiopian government officials, are attending the inaugural ceremony, which is being broadcast live.

Unlike many large-scale African projects that rely on foreign debt, the GERD was funded almost entirely by the Ethiopian people.

This has led many to hail the dam as a compelling model for nations seeking to build critical infrastructure and gain financial independence without the burden of external loans.