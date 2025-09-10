Africa: Senegal Stage Dramatic Kinshasa Comeback, Cape Verde Pull Clear, Bafana and Nigeria Share Points

Matchday 8 of Africa's qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 delivered late twists and high stakes.

Cape Verde beat Cameroon 1-0 to tighten their grip on top spot, while Senegal came from two down to win 3-2 in Kinshasa and take charge of Group B.

South Africa and Nigeria drew 1-1 in Johannesburg in a contest alive until the last minute. Elsewhere, Egypt were held 0-0 by Burkina Faso and Togo claimed a first victory by edging Sudan 1-0.

Cape Verde 1-0 Cameroon

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Scorer: Dailon Livramento 52'

Cameroon suffered their first defeat under Marc Brys as Cape Verde took a potentially decisive step towards a maiden World Cup.

In heavy rain on the slick artificial surface in Praia, the Blue Sharks settled quicker: Livramento drew an early stop from André Onana and the hosts appealed for a penalty when Jovane Cabral went down under pressure from Boyomo.

The Indomitable Lions created their best opening on the stroke of half-time, when André-Frank Zambo Anguissa's header was brilliantly clawed away by Vozinha.

The winner arrived soon after the restart. Livramento surged half the length of the pitch and arrowed a low finish across Onana to ignite the home crowd.

Cameroon pressed -- Carlos Baleba twice went close and Onana ventured up for the final set-piece -- but Cape Verde were organised and dangerous on the break, with Jamiro Monteiro and Willy Semedo missing chances to settle it.

The result leaves the Blue Sharks four points clear at the summit with two games to play, while Cameroon's focus turns to securing second, with Libya still in the hunt.

South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Scorers: William Troost-Ekong (own goal) 25'; Calvin Bassey 44'

A fiercely contested meeting between two heavyweights ended level.

Bafana Bafana struck first when Troost-Ekong turned a left-wing cross into his own net under pressure.

Nigeria responded before the interval: Mbekezeli Mbokazi beat his man down the right and squared for Bassey to convert from close range.

Chances came at both ends after half-time. The Super Eagles carried the greater threat in transition but a disciplined South African back line, buoyed by a loud home support, resisted.

The draw keeps South Africa well placed in the race for the automatic berth, while Nigeria may need a flawless finish to reel in the leaders and, failing that, position themselves for the play-off route.

Burkina Faso 0-0 Egypt

Egypt missed the chance to rubber-stamp qualification in Ouagadougou.

The Pharaohs lost Omar Marmoush early to injury and, despite long spells of control, could not find a way past a robust Burkina Faso.

Mohamed Salah had a first-half effort ruled out for offside and Mostafa Mohamed fired wide late on, while the Stallions -- led by Bertrand Traoré -- finished the stronger without landing the decisive blow. With two matches remaining, the section remains open.

DR Congo 2-3 Senegal

Scorers: Cédric Bakambu 26', Yoane Wissa 33' (DRC); Pape Gueye 39', Nicolas Jackson 53', Pape Sarr 87' (Senegal)

Senegal produced a stirring comeback in Kinshasa to leapfrog DR Congo at the top of Group B.

The Leopards raced into a two-goal lead: Bakambu swept home after a fine move and Wissa doubled the advantage following a handling error by Édouard Mendy.

Teranga Lions hit back before the break through Pape Gueye's crisp drive, levelled when Jackson reacted quickest to a rebound, and completed the turnaround three minutes from time as Pape Sarr steered in the winner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They now control the group heading into October's fixtures against South Sudan and Mauritania.

DR Congo must regroup quickly for meetings with Togo and Sudan to keep their challenge intact.

Togo 1-0 Sudan

Scorer: Sadik Fofana 6'

Already out of contention, Togo earned a morale-boosting first win by defeating Sudan in Lomé.

Fofana's near-post header from an early corner proved enough as the Sparrowhawks defended stoutly, with chances to double the lead spurned in stoppage time.

Sudan remain third, their qualification hopes fading heading into the final window.