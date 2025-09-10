Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Describes GERD As Source of Inspiration for All Black People

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy underscored that the Abay Reservoir, named Nigat (dawn) has brought with it a wealth greater than Ethiopia's current GDP," closing the era of the country's begging for a handout.

In his address marking the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) from Guba today, Prime Minister Abiy stressed that the inauguration of the dam is comparable to the victory of Adwa, heralding a new era of prosperity for Ethiopia.

Abiy emphasized, "We have heard history. We have seen history. We have learned history. But today, we were able to become the generation chosen by God to make history and stand upon it to speak."

The GERD, which has a massive reservoir with a capacity of 74 billion cubic meters of water, has been named "Nigat Lake" or "Dawn Lake," Prime Minister Abiy stated.

Abiy explained that the name reflects the dam's role in awakening Ethiopia from a deep sleep of poverty and darkness.

"This lake has brought with it a wealth greater than Ethiopia's GDP. This generation has accomplished a great deed with the Renaissance Dam. The era of begging has ended, " Abiy underscored.

The Prime Minister conveyed a message beyond Ethiopia's borders, framing the dam's completion as a source of inspiration for all Black people.

He described the GERD as "the biggest mega project in the history of the Black people" and extended invitation to visit what the nation has accomplished.

" So that you may say, 'we can, and we will continue,' I invite you to come and visit this dam."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivered to a crowd present at the inauguration, and for millions of Ethiopians watching on TV across the nation, signaled a definitive end to a 14-year journey of monumental construction and immense national sacrifice.

The GERD, which is now the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa, stands as a symbol of self-reliance and a source of hope to the Black world.

Built on the Abay River, the dam represents a feat of engineering and national will unlike any other project on the continent.

Unable to secure international funding due to geopolitical reasons, Ethiopia turned inward.

For 14 years, millions of ordinary citizens contributed to finance the construction of GERD--ranging from farmers and daily laborers to students and civil servants--through bond purchases and donations, Ethiopia achieves what was otherwise impossible!