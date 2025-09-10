Ethiopians Celebrating Inauguration of GERD

Addis Ababa — Ethiopians from all walks of life across the country are celebrating and expressing their joy following the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

African and Caribbean leaders joined Ethiopia's in the inauguration celebration held this morning.

Following the announcement of the inauguration ceremony, Ethiopians across the country are taking to the streets to express their joy.

A unique aspect of the GERD is its financing. The Ethiopian government decided to fund the project entirely with domestic resources to assert its sovereignty and self-reliance.

The funding came from government bonds, private donations, and contributions from Ethiopian citizens both at home and in the diaspora.

This self-funding model has made the dam a powerful symbol of national sovereignty, unity, and determination, demonstrating that Ethiopia can undertake large-scale projects without relying on external aid.

This was a point of national pride and unity for many Ethiopians.

The inauguration has created a special feeling for all Ethiopians because of their significant contribution to the dam's realization. Every citizen is celebrating their happiness in a vibrant way wherever they live.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is projected to make significant contributions to Ethiopia and the broader African continent, particularly in the areas of energy, economic development, and regional cooperation.

A significant portion of Ethiopia's population currently lacks access to electricity. The Inaugurated GERD's immense power output is expected to provide electricity to millions of people for the first time, improving their quality of life and enabling new economic activities.

The availability of reliable and affordable electricity is a critical driver for industrialization and economic growth. The GERD's power will support the expansion of manufacturing, agriculture, and other sectors, helping to propel Ethiopia's economy and meet its goal of ascertaining comprehensive prosperity.

By generating surplus electricity, Ethiopia plans to become a major electricity exporter to neighboring countries such as Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, and South Sudan. This will contribute to regional energy security, reduce reliance on more expensive and polluting power sources, and foster greater economic interdependence.

Furthermore, GERD's role in the regional power trade aligns with initiatives like the East African Power Pool (EAPP) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

By creating a cross-border energy market, it has the potential to strengthen economic ties and cooperation across the continent.