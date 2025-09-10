Nigeria: PDP Urges Akpoti-Uduaghan to Disregard NASS Directive, Prepare for Resumption

The PDP also asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to address the allegations against him instead of using the National Assembly establishment to intimidate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to disregard any attempt by the management of the National Assembly to prevent her from resuming legislative duties, having already served her suspension period.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the opposition party advised Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan to get ready to take her seat once the Senate resumes from its annual recess on 23 September.

"While charging Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to discountenance the reported letter by the Clerk to the National Assembly and get ready to resume at the Senate, the PDP demands that the Senate leadership ensures that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is allowed to resume her duties and perform her roles as an elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unhindered," the statement reads

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The PDP's reaction followed a letter addressed to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, informing her that she cannot resume because the matter of her suspension is in court, and that her return can only follow a Senate review or the conclusion of the judicial process.

The senator had earlier written to the National Assembly, notifying it of her intention to resume following the expiration of her six-month suspension.

She has, however, not responded since the clerk's letter became public, provoking uncertainty over whether she will defy the directive.

Attack on women's rights

The PDP condemned the National Assembly's position, describing it as an attack on women's rights.

"The reported action by the Clerk to the National Assembly against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan further brings to the fore the allegations of attacks on the right of women and sustained attempts to stifle their voices as witnessed in the various accusations of harassment against women levelled against the current Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the years," the statement said.

The party urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to address the allegations against him instead of using the National Assembly establishment to intimidate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"The PDP demands that the Senate President should come clean on the various allegations instead of seeking to use the National Assembly establishment to further harass, intimidate and keep Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan away from the Senate."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also faulted the six-month suspension imposed on the senator, describing it as extreme, unjust, and contrary to the rules of the Senate.

"The extreme persecution of six months suspension unjustly imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to the Rules of the Senate is more than enough and the PDP stands with the people of Kogi Central and all well-meaning Nigerians in condemning this unwarranted renewed attack on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan."

Caution to CNA

The opposition party cautioned the Clerk to the National Assembly to withdraw his letter in the interest of Nigeria's democracy.

"Our party strongly cautions the Clerk to the National Assembly to withdraw the said letter and play by the rules by being neutral as a bureaucrat and not allow himself to be politically entangled and used as a tool to undermine democracy and the Rule of Law in the National Assembly and Nigeria."

The PDP also called on the international community, democratic institutions, rights advocacy groups, and other partners in democratic development to condemn the alleged intimidation of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.