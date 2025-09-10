Ethiopia: Barbados Prime Minister Hails GERD As 'Adwa Engineering Feat'

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has praised the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a monumental symbol of African resilience, innovation, and unity, describing it as a "marvel of history" and "the Adwa Engineering Feat."

Speaking at the inauguration of the GERD today, the prime minister emphasized that while the dam represents a vital source of water and energy for Ethiopia and its neighbors, its significance extends far beyond infrastructure.

"If this was to achieve simply the provision of water and energy to the people of Ethiopia and surrounding countries, it would be a marvel of history, a marvel of engineering, and a boon for the prosperity of this region," she said.

She added, "But the GERD is more than that, it is a catalyst for economic, social development, and security, and above all, it is the journey of a proud people who have stood tall throughout history."

She recalled how the project faced international resistance and financial blockades but was made possible through the determination of Ethiopians at home and abroad.

"When the world said this project would not see the light of day, the people of Ethiopia stood tall. They put their money where their mouth is, and five billion dollars later, we now have a project that speaks to prosperity, stability, and what is possible for Africa and its diaspora," she stated.

The prime minister linked the dam's completion to the spirit of the Battle of Adwa, which inspired Pan-African movements across the Caribbean and beyond.

"Adwa told us in the Caribbean what was possible when we bound together. It laid the foundation for our independence and our understanding of Pan-African solidarity. The GERD is further proof that when we work together, anything is possible," she underscored.

Speaking on behalf of Barbados, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and the African Union's Sixth Region representing the diaspora, she affirmed that the project has awakened a renewed sense of possibility among people of African descent worldwide.

"You have opened our eyes and excited our sensibilities," she said. "Now is the time for us to rise, shape our destiny, and be firm craftsmen of our fate. This project shows us that we are not victims of our time, we can create our future."

The Prime Minister concluded her remarks with confidence in Africa's capacity to rise to challenges, saying, "This is evidence that when we work together, anything is possible."