Egypt: Ethiopia Urges Egypt, Sudan for Renewed Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated that Ethiopia will never deny its neighbors' water share, urging leaders of Egypt and Sudan for a new era of collaboration.

Prime Minister Abiy conveyed the message during the historic inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) today.

Prime Minister Abiy reaffirmed his message clearly relating to the long-held fears of water scarcity and economic peril in Cairo and Khartoum, underlining that the dam's purpose is never to inflict harm but to uplift the entire region.

"To our friends in Nubia (Sudan), to our brothers in the country of the Misr (Egypt), Ethiopia built the Renaissance Dam not to harm its brothers," the Prime Minister said.

Stating that the challenge of the region is a collective responsibility, PM Abiy emphasized that the wellbeing of one nation is intrinsically linked to the others.

"The hunger of Egypt, the hunger of Sudan, and the hunger and problems of our other brothers are also our hunger," he underlined.

The Prime Minister called for action-- for a new era of collaboration, urging his neighbors to abandon past disputes and embrace future of partnership.

"The past is gone. For the future, on the great works that we will do, I urge you, with a sense of trust, to stand together for cooperation," Prime Minister Abiy emphasized.

The inauguration of GERD was attended by heads and government of neighboring countries and beyond including President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and Chairperson of the Africa Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.