Nigeria: Troops Rescue Nigerian Military Officer Abducted By Gunmen - Official

The rescued officer has been identified as M.D Josiah, a major.

Troops of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued a major abducted on Monday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Delta State, southern Nigeria.

The rescued officer has been identified as MD Josiah.

The spokesperson for 63 Brigade, Iliyasu Rijau, in a statement on Tuesday, said the operation was carried out in Bomadi Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction

According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, Mr Josiah attended a marriage ceremony in Kpakiama, a community close to Bomadi, over the weekend. After the ceremony, he went to his lodge at Bomadi, the council's headquarters, where he was kidnapped.

Vanguard, relying on an unnamed source, reported that the gunmen struck at the lodge between 2 a.m. and 2.30 a.m., ransacked the rooms, took the phones, and whisked away the officer in a ready vehicle.

The 63 Brigade spokesperson stated that Mr Josiah's rescue was successful due to meticulous planning, intelligence gathering by the troops, and collaboration with community leaders and members.

"This synergy enabled the troops to track down the abductors and rescue the senior officer at Tuomor Waterside in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, on Tuesday".

Mr Rijau, a captain, said that although Mr Josiah sustained gunshot wounds during the rescue operation, he was conveyed to a medical facility for treatment and is receiving adequate care.

He said the Commander of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 1, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, M. A Shonibare, commended the troops for their bravery and tactical prowess.

Mr Shonibare, a brigadier general, assured the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to maintaining peace and security in Delta State and its environs.

He expressed appreciation to the communities in Bomadi Local Government Area for their cooperation and support.

He said the collaboration is a testament to the growing trust and partnership between the Nigerian Army and local communities in the fight against crime, and that the "successful" rescue operation demonstrated the Nigerian Army's capacity to respond decisively to security challenges and protect the lives and property of citizens.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anyone, including clerics and students, as targets.