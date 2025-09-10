Nigeria: NUPENG Strike - Roadside Petrol Vendors Spring Up in Calabar

Meanwhile, NUPENG on Tuesday evening suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers' rights to unionise, Channels TV reported.

Multiple roadside petrol vendors emerged in the Calabar metropolis on Monday as petrol stations shut down operations in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey around the Calabar metropolis on Tuesday showed that many petrol stations were not open for business.

NUPENG had directed its members to commence an indefinite nationwide strike over alleged anti-labour practices by Dangote Refinery.

The union had accused the refinery of planning to render no fewer than 250,000 members jobless following alleged move to hire non-affiliated drivers.

Some petrol station managers who spoke to NAN said that the closure of their business premises was in compliance with the NUPENG's directive.

At a popular filling station in the Atimbo area of Calabar, the manager, who preferred anonymity, said, "We were ordered by our union to suspend services, and that is what we are doing.

"We were told that any station found dispensing petrol to the public risked being fined up to N1 million, so we are closed for now," the manager said.

Some motorists who spoke to NAN described the development as disheartening and unnecessary.

Aniekan Edet, a commercial bus driver, said the development would end up bringing untold hardship on members of the public.

"We now buy petrol above the approved pump price from roadside sellers. This will eventually add to the cost of transportation if the situation persists," he said.

Adebisi Adelabu, a resident, said that it was wrong for the authorities to handle industrial matters in ways that negatively impact the public.

"I have no petrol in my car, my intention was to refuel at a nearby station so that I can take my kids to school. I am stranded now.

"If I don't get petrol today, it means that I can't move out tomorrow, this is annoying and frustrating," she said.

