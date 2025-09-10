Somalia's President Praises Abiy Ahmed for Realizing Nile Dam Project

Addis Ababa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday lauded Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the progress made on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), calling the milestone a "victory not only for Ethiopia, but for the shared future of the region."

President Mohamud was speaking during a high-profile inauguration ceremony held at the dam site, attended by regional leaders, including the heads of state of Kenya and Djibouti, and senior officials.

In his address, the Somali president emphasized that sustainable peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa can only be achieved through fairness, mutual respect, and inclusive cooperation among Nile Basin countries.

"We must not reject the needs of one another. Rather, we should find a balance that respects everyone's rights and interests," Mohamud said. "The countries through which the river flows can only succeed if we act as a united community, where no nation is excluded from progress or unfairly burdened."

President Mohamud reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to constructive regional engagement and reiterated his government's readiness to work transparently with neighboring countries and international partners in managing shared natural resources.

He underscored that the GERD represents more than an infrastructural achievement, describing it as "a symbol of what is possible when nations cooperate with vision and resolve."

"This project is not only about generating electricity -- it is about powering hope, stability, and inclusive growth across the Horn of Africa and beyond," he said.

The Somali leader's remarks come amid continued discussions over transboundary water rights in the Nile Basin, where Egypt and Sudan have previously raised concerns over the dam's potential downstream impact.

Despite tensions among some regional actors, Somalia's president struck a tone of unity and collaboration, praising Prime Minister Abiy for his leadership in bringing the GERD project closer to fruition.

Somalia, he added, is committed to promoting regional integration built on trust, shared prosperity, and mutual benefit.