Nigeria: Soludo Orders Prosecution of Officers Involved in Onitsha Market Shooting

10 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed the immediate arrest of members of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade (OCHA Brigade) involved in the shooting near Emeka Offor Plaza in Onitsha Main Market.

The governor instructed that the officers be handed over to the police for prosecution, while assuring that medical care for the injured would be fully provided.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the state's Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor.

The OCHA Brigade, a task force established to enforce environmental and sanitation laws, has frequently faced accusations of harassment, extortion, and excessive use of force.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday when its operatives reportedly opened fire during enforcement operations, sparking panic in the bustling commercial hub. Witnesses alleged that some casualties, including a pregnant woman, were recorded.

Confirming the development, Mefor noted that the government was fully aware of the situation at Onitsha Main Market.

The statement read in part: "We appreciate the swift intervention of the Police, who have restored calm and order to the area. An investigation into the incident has commenced, and the government will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

"Regrettably, one of the victims, Miss Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival. Her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation. The other victims are currently receiving treatment and are responding positively.

"Meanwhile, Mr Governor has directed that the suspects be arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution and for the medical needs of those who sustained injuries to be taken care of.

"Meanwhile, normalcy has since been restored in the area by the Police, while patrols and monitoring continue by law enforcement agents to ensure sustained peace."

