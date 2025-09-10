Liberia: Bility Fears Govt Fee Cuts Could Hurt Liberian Petrol Businesses

Nimba County District 7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility has criticized the Government's decision to cut storage fees for Liberian terminal operators from 35 cents ($0.35) to 2 cents ($0.02) per gallon, while creating new "technical" costs for the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), the primary beneficiary of these cuts.

"I have received a communication from LPRC that the Government is reducing storage fees for terminal operators while creating new technical cost lines for LPRC," Bility said.

He claimed that the policy is intended to divert funds from Liberian terminal operators and allocate them to LPRC, which could weaken local businesses and hinder innovation in the petroleum sector. "This could shut down Liberian-owned terminals, threaten energy security, and put jobs and families at risk," he added.

Bility said the Government should support private businesses, not hurt them. "This move could cripple Liberian entrepreneurs who have invested millions of dollars in infrastructure, technology, and workforce to stabilize the petroleum sector," he said, noting that this decision not only threatens our energy security but also undermines Liberian jobs and families, as there is no way that terminal operators can remain in business if the Government carries out this action.

He also pointed out that the role of government is to create an enabling environment where the private sector can flourish and where Liberian businesses can benefit. Adding that this action by the Government is in direct contravention of that role and does not represent meaningful reform.

" It is a deliberate attempt to cripple Liberian entrepreneurs who have invested millions of dollars, much of which has not even been recovered, into infrastructure, technology, and workforce to stabilize the petroleum sector."

According to him, these investments have created jobs for Liberians, ensured the stability of the petroleum market by maintaining product availability, and helped strengthen Liberia's economy.

"I speak not only as a legislator, in defense of the right of Liberian businesses to thrive in their own country and contribute to the growth and development of an already weak and stagnant Liberian private sector, but also as the owner of Srimex Oil and Gas Company, a company that has served the Liberian petroleum industry through importation and storage for over 15 years."

In a statement, he outlined that the petroleum terminal business is one of the few sectors of our economy built and sustained exclusively by Liberians. No responsible government policy would sacrifice its own citizens' businesses under the pretense of price relief.

Therefore, he urged the Government to reconsider the policy, consult with terminal operators, and ensure that any changes truly benefit Liberians and local businesses, rather than serving political interests.