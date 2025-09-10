Liberia: Nigerian Man Caught Trafficking 150 Boxes of Tramadol

10 September 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, September 10, 2025: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), West Point Detachment, has arrested a Nigerian national, Ilo Arinza, in Central Monrovia for allegedly trafficking 150 boxes of Tramadol.

According to LDEA officials, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a business premises known as Easy Way on Johnson Street, believed to be owned by 36 a 36-year-old Nigerian, Festus Chibueze.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of a court-appointed sheriff, led to the arrest of 21-year-old store boy, Ilo Arinza, who is now in LDEA custody along with the seized drugs and Chibueze's passport.

During the search, officers recovered 150 boxes of Tramadol, one plastic bag of Kush, and the passport of the business owner. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is LD$184,000, approximately USD 1,420.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on illegal drugs led by the LDEA's interim leadership under Deputy Commissioner of Police (OIC) Fitzgerald T.M. Biago, who has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward drug-related activities in Liberia.

Biago said the agency is committed to dismantling the country's drug supply chain, "leaving no ghettos untouched."

The LDEA is urging the public to assist in its efforts by reporting any suspicious drug activity through its hotline at 0777-133-333.

