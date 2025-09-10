Liberia: Applauding the Accused - What Kamara's Welcome Home Tells Us

editorial

When Abdullai L. Kamara, the former chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), stepped out of the gates of the Monrovia Central Prison yesterday, the sight that greeted him was notinin one of shame but of celebration. A handful of supporters, some aligned with the ruling Unity Party, sang his name, waved their arms, and embraced him as though he were a hero returning from exile. This was mere hours after he had been re-indicted and briefly jailed on allegations of diverting more than a million U.S. dollars in unauthorized, no-bid payments tied to the Liberia Digital Transformation Project.

That moment, jubilation at the return of a man accused of economic sabotage, speaks volumes about Liberia's relationship with corruption. It underscores an uncomfortable truth that in our society, corruption is not always condemned. Too often, it is excused, normalized, or even celebrated when the accused is a friend, kinsman, partisan, or patron.

A Montserrado County grand jury, acting on evidence gathered by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), returned a "true bill" accusing him and Tamma Corporation of receiving payments from the LTA without contracts, board approval, or adherence to procurement law. The charging document outlines transfers in both U.S. and Liberian dollars, adding up to more than $1.2 million, allegedly disbursed under the pretext of "Corporate Social Responsibility activities."

Prosecutors argue that these actions violated Liberia's Public Procurement and Concessions Act and multiple provisions of the Penal Law governing economic sabotage, theft, and misuse of public funds. Kamara, of course, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. His release on bond reflects that legal principle. But the allegations are grave, and they warrant serious scrutiny, not celebration.

What is striking is not just the case itself, but the public reaction. The cheers that greeted Kamara as he walked free were not an isolated incident. Time and again in Liberia, we have witnessed supporters rally around figures accused of graft, framing them as victims of political witch hunts or unfair persecution. When those figures belong to "our" party, "our" tribe, or "our" circle, we are quick to excuse their conduct. When they belong to the other side, we denounce them as thieves.

This double standard corrodes the fight against corruption. It tells public officials that accountability is negotiable--that loyalty to a party or network offers protection against consequences. It sends the message that corruption is only wrong when practiced by the other side. In such a climate, how can the rule of law take root?

Liberia pays a high price for this cultural tolerance of graft. Every dollar diverted from public projects is a dollar denied to schools without books, clinics without medicine, and roads left in disrepair. The Liberia Digital Transformation Project, under which Kamara is accused of siphoning funds, was supposed to expand digital literacy and empower young people across the country. Instead, prosecutors allege it became a conduit for self-enrichment.

Whether or not the charges are ultimately proven in court, the very fact that such allegations are common should alarm us. Our country's development is stalled not simply by lack of resources but by the misuse of those resources. When corruption becomes systemic, poverty becomes entrenched.

The LACC deserves credit for pursuing this case, but the institution alone cannot root out corruption. The fight requires consistent political will. It requires leaders who will allow cases to proceed without interference, who will resist the temptation to protect allies, and who will uphold the independence of the judiciary. It requires citizens who demand accountability not selectively, but universally.

The sight of Unity Party supporters hailing Kamara's release while their own government prosecutes him illustrates the contradictions at the heart of our politics. A party cannot credibly claim to be committed to fighting corruption while its members cheer on an accused economic saboteur. Leadership means sending a consistent message: corruption is unacceptable, whether it is committed by a friend or a foe.

Liberia must decide whether it is serious about combating corruption or whether it will continue to treat it as a partisan football. Consistency in prosecution is vital; authorities must pursue cases against all alleged offenders, regardless of party affiliation or social status. Public education is equally essential citizens must understand that corruption is not a victimless crime, but one that robs communities of development and keeps Liberia trapped in cycles of dependency.

Equally important is a cultural shift. We must break the habit of celebrating individuals accused of graft simply because they belong to "our" side. Integrity should matter more than partisanship. Strengthening institutions such as the LACC and the judiciary is also crucial. These bodies need resources, independence, and political backing to carry out their work effectively.

If we allow tribal, partisan, or personal loyalties to dictate our reaction, then we signal to every public official that corruption is survivable, even profitable. If, on the other hand, we insist on letting the law take its course and reserve judgment until the evidence is tested in court, we strengthen the principle that no one is above the law.

The choice before us is stark. Do we continue to normalize corruption by celebrating the accused, or do we chart a new course where public service is synonymous with integrity?

The jubilation outside the Monrovia Central Prison may have been a small gathering, but it reflected a larger national malaise. Until we confront the cultural acceptance of corruption head-on, no amount of prosecutions will save us.

