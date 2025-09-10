Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Signs Three-Year Sponsorship Deal With Liberia Marathon Trust

MONROVIA — ArcelorMittal Liberia has strengthened its backing for Liberian sports with the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Liberia Marathon Trust, committing more than $30,000 annually as a grand sponsor of the national marathon.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Tuesday at ArcelorMittal's Monrovia offices, signaling a new phase in the company's long-standing partnership with the Liberia Marathon Trust to promote athletics and foster national unity.

ArcelorMittal's Pledge

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Marcus Wleh, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Head of Sustainability and External Relations, said the company was proud to sustain its role as a prime sponsor of the marathon.

"We are committing ourselves for three years to the marathon as a proud and prime sponsor," Wleh said. "We look forward to hosting a very successful event once the date and time are confirmed. Beyond this, we are also exploring ways to support activities in our three operational counties--Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba."

He added that many ArcelorMittal staff, including himself, will join this year's race, calling the marathon an important national event that the company is eager to support.

Marathon Organizers Welcome Support

Liberia Marathon Trust Board Chairman Charles Cooper hailed the agreement as a major boost for the growth of the event, which has been held annually since 2011.

"This MOU secures a three-year sponsorship commitment," Cooper said. "It means we can begin preparations much earlier--supporting athletes, promoting the marathon, and reaching out to our international partners with enough time for them to plan to fly in for the event."

Cooper announced the theme for this year's race: "Healthy Cities and Healthy Lives," saying it reflects the trust's vision of using sports to promote wellness and vibrant communities across Liberia.

Track Record of Sports Sponsorship

ArcelorMittal Liberia has been one of the most consistent corporate sponsors of Liberian sports. In 2022, the company contributed $275,000 as prime sponsor of the National County Sports Meet--the largest single sponsorship in the tournament's history. Of that amount, $250,000 went directly to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, while the rest supported counties where ArcelorMittal operates.

Despite operational challenges, the company maintained support for the 2023-2024 edition, contributing between $80,000 and $125,000. It has also provided awards to grassroots teams in counties such as River Gee and Rivercess.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Analysts say ArcelorMittal's sustained sponsorship underscores a broader trend of private-sector involvement in national sporting events, particularly those that serve as platforms for unity and reconciliation.