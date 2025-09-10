Nigeria: Soludo Orders Prosecution of Task Force Officials Who Shot At Traders

10 September 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the officials opened fire on some traders when the traders resisted the attempt to confiscate their wares, resulting in the killing of at least one woman.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the arrest and prosecution of officials of a task force known as Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade (OCHA) who opened fire on traders at Onitsha Main Market.

The Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

OCHA Brigade is a state-run task force in the south-eastern state that ensures a clean environment in the state.

Officials of the agency usually clear illegal structures and confiscate goods obstructing roads, particularly around markets.

The fatal shooting

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the enforcement officials opened fire on some traders when the traders resisted the attempt to confiscate their wares.

Of the seven traders shot by the officials, police said one woman has been confirmed dead.

However, witnesses said at least four were killed during the incident which occurred at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday near Emeka Plaza Axis of the market.

Save for sticks and machetes, the task force officials do not bear arms.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some armed operatives of Agunechemba Vigilante Group usually accompany the task force during their operations.

Soludo's order

In the Tuesday statement, Mr Mefor said Governor Soludo has ordered that the officials who opened fire on the traders "be arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution."

"An investigation into the incident has commenced, and the government will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future," he said.

The commissioner said the state government appreciated the police in the state for their "swift intervention" and restoring calm and order in the area.

He said the governor has also directed that the medical bills of the injured victims should be "taken care of."

