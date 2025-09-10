Nigeria: 56 Garlands of Grace - Radda's Life of Service to Katsina, By Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed

opinion

As Governor Radda turns 56, he does so not as a politician celebrating another year, but as a servant marking another milestone in his commitment to service.

"Government is an institution which prevents injustice other than such as it commits itself," wrote the great Arabian scholar Ibn Khaldun centuries ago. Yet in Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Katsina has found a leader who proves that governance can indeed be an instrument of justice rather than its obstacle.

Mr Radda's journey from a classroom teacher at Radda Day Secondary School to the state's top echelon office reads like a testament to the power of purposeful service. As we may be aware, some leaders announce their arrival with fanfare, while others let their work speak for itself. Governor Radda belongs firmly to the latter camp.

At 56, this quiet architect of change has spent his time in office transforming lives. Check through the journey so far. Mr Radda's path to leadership was carved through dedication to public service. From his early days as a teacher shaping young minds, through his appointment as Sole Administrator of Charanchi LGA by the late President Umaru Musa Yar'adua, to his election as Chairman of Charanchi Local Government, each role prepared him for greater responsibility.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His tenure as Chief of Staff to former Governor Aminu Bello Masari and later as Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) saw him introduce programmes that breathed life into the MSMEs sub-sector.

When he took office as Governor, Katsina State was bleeding. Farmers abandoned their fields. Children walked to school in fear. Markets emptied as bandits turned economic centres into ghost towns. The very foundation of the state--agriculture--lay in ruins, crushed under the weight of insecurity. Families slept with one eye open, if they slept at all.

But Radda did not inherit these problems to manage them. He inherited them to solve them. I must tell you for a fact, his approach was surgical in its precision. First, he created the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs--not as window dressing, but as a war room. Then came the State Security Council Advisory Committee, bringing together traditional rulers, community leaders, religious figures, and retired security personnel. This was not a consultation for show; this was a strategic plan to harvest wisdom from every corner of society.

Remember, the establishment of Katsina State Community Watch Corps (C-WATCH) became his masterstroke. Here was a governor who understood that security could not be imported from Abuja--it had to grow from the soil of Katsina itself. He armed local communities with the tools and authority to protect themselves, turning ordinary citizens into guardians of their own destiny. Money followed vision. Billions of naira flowed into Armoured Personnel Carriers, Hilux vehicles, and sophisticated equipment. Critics would stop and call it expensive; victims of banditry called it overdue. Mr Radda called it necessary.

The governor's recent visit to President Bola Tinubu was not a publicity stunt--it was a chess move. While others send memos, Governor Radda shows up. While others make phone calls, he makes the journey. This is leadership that refuses to outsource responsibility. Yet security is only one chapter in the Radda story.

Walk through Katsina today and witness infrastructure rising like monuments. The Kofar Soro-Kofar Guga road is serving the people of Katsina State. The 24-kilometre Eastern Bypass also brings numerous economic opportunities to the people. How about the Light Up Katsina project, which has turned darkness into hope and chased away evil-doers from the streets of Katsina?

Schools that once looked like abandoned buildings now gleam with fresh paint and renewed purpose. Over 175 primary healthcare facilities have been upgraded, transforming healthcare from a privilege of the few to a right of the many. These are lifelines thrown to communities that had learned to expect nothing.

What sets Governor Radda apart is not his impressive resume or his academic credentials. It is his refusal to govern from an ivory tower. He listens not because focus groups tell him to, but because he genuinely believes that the people he serves know their needs better than any consultant ever could. His simplicity is not an act; it is a philosophy. He chooses substance over spectacle.

While some leaders seek validation from social media, he finds it in the faces of farmers returning to their fields, in the laughter of children walking safely to school, and in the prayers of mothers who no longer fear the night. Opposition voices have tried to drown out his achievements, but Radda maintains his lane with the focus of a surgeon. He does not govern for headlines; he governs for history and builds foundations.

The fight against insecurity in Katsina is far from over, but under Mr Radda's watch, hope has returned to communities that had forgotten what it looked like. Fear still exists, but it no longer rules. Progress is not just a campaign promise--it is a daily reality being written on the streets, in the schools, and in the hearts of the people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Governor Radda turns 56, he does so not as a politician celebrating another year, but as a servant marking another milestone in his commitment to service. This birthday belongs to every farmer who has returned to the field, every child who walks to school without fear, and every family that sleeps peacefully through the night.

The years ahead will test Governor Radda further, but if the past is any indication, he will meet those tests the same way he has met everything else--with quiet determination, genuine care, and an unshakeable belief that the people of Katsina deserve leaders who work as hard as they do.

May this new year of his life bring him continued strength, wisdom, and the health needed to complete the transformation he has begun. Katsina has found in Dikko Umaru Radda a guardian. And guardians, true ones, never rest until their watch is complete. Happy Birthday, Gwagwaren Katsina!

* Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Katsina State