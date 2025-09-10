Nigeria: NUPENG, Ipman Suspend Strike After Agreement With Dangote Refinery

The MoU added that the process of unionisation would begin immediately and be completed within two weeks.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Tuesday, suspended its strike following an agreement with the management of Dangote Refinery to recognise workers' rights to unionise.

The agreement was reached at a closed-door meeting convened by the State Security Service (SSS or DSS) and attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The resolution was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on behalf of the management by Managing Director of Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata; Ogbugo Ukoha of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Ojimba Jibrin of Dangote Group.

Representatives of labour unions were Benson Upah for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nuhu Toro for the Trade Union Congress (TUC), NUPENG President Akporeha Williams, and General Secretary of NUPENG, Afolabi Olawale.

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was represented by Amos Falonipe, director, Trade Union Services & Industrial Relations, who signed on behalf of the minister.

The resolution followed a meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, which ended in a deadlock.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the meeting, both parties agreed that unionisation is a right under extant labour laws, and employees of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals who wish to unionise would be allowed to do so.

"After exhaustive deliberations, the following resolutions were reached by both parties: That since workers' unionisation is a right in line with the provisions of the extant laws, the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of employees of Dangote Refinery and the unionisation of employees of Petrochemicals, who are willing to unionise.

"That the process of unionisation shall commence immediately and be completed within two weeks (9th - 22nd September, 2025), and it was agreed that the employer will not set up any other union. Arising from the strike notice, no worker or employee of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical will be victimised," the MoU reads.

IPMAN

Following the agreement, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, also suspended its strike action.

The suspension was contained in a statement issued by the Western Zone Chairman of IPMAN, Oyewọle Akanni, on Tuesday.

Mr Akanni said the suspension took effect immediately, adding that the decision followed productive discussions and mutual agreements that addressed issues raised by NUPENG over alleged anti-labour and monopolistic practices by Dangote Groups.

"Following productive discussions and compliance by Dangote Group on agitation by NUPENG, we have decided to call off the strike action effective today, 9 Sept. This decision comes after careful consideration and assurances addressing concerns regarding anti-labour and monopolistic ideas by Dangote Group," he said.

Mr Akanni commended members of IPMAN for their unity and solidarity during the industrial action, noting that their efforts were instrumental in advocating for fair competition in the downstream oil sector.

He however, urged marketers to resume their daily and operational activities without delay.

The strike

Last week, NUPENG announced that its members would commence a nationwide strike from Monday, 8 September.

The strike was proposed in protest against what it described as anti-union labour practices, linked to the deployment of newly imported Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks by the Dangote Refinery, for direct distribution of petroleum products.

The strategic programme is part of Dangote's broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability and supporting Nigeria's economic development.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) expressed support for NUPENG in its ongoing struggle against the Dangote Group.

NARTO National President, Othman Yusuf, in a statement, said it rejected Dangote's plan for free distribution of petroleum products, citing its unsustainability and potential to eliminate independent transporters who operate over 30,000 trucks across the country.

Similarly, the NLC backed NUPENG as its president, Joe Ajaero, accused the Dangote Group of "exploiting Nigerian workers while disregarding their constitutional rights."