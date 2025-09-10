Angola/Gambia: Gabon Hold Côte d'Ivoire, Benin Hit Four As Angola and Gambia Claim Vital Wins

The last batch of matches fofr Matchday Eight of Africa's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying served up contrasting results on Tuesday evening with group leaders Cote d'Ivoire held by closest opponents Gabon with Benin hitting Lesotho 4-0.

Group F leaders Côte d'Ivoire were held 0-0 in Libreville by closest rivals Gabon in a tight, high-stakes contest.

Benin thumped Lesotho 4-0 to strengthen their grip on second place in Group C, while Angola beat Mauritius 3-1 in Group D.

Elsewhere, Gambia saw off Burundi 2-0 and Mauritania and South Sudan shared the points in a goalless draw.

Mauritania 0-0 South Sudan (Group B)

Mauritania and South Sudan cancelled each other out in a physical encounter that brought seven bookings for the visitors.

Chances were scarce in Nouakchott, with defences on top and both goalkeepers largely untroubled.

Already out of contention, Mauritania move to six points, while South Sudan remain bottom on four.

Angola 3-1 Mauritius (Group D)

Goals: Mbala Mazzola 17', Freddy Balendi 57', António Salvador 63' (Angola); William François 21' (Mauritius)

Angola returned to winning ways with a controlled victory over Mauritius.

Mbala Mazzola broke the deadlock with a neat finish, only for William François to level within four minutes.

The Palancas Negras reasserted themselves after the interval as Freddy Balendi restored the lead before António Salvador swept in a third to seal it.

Angola stay fourth despite the win, moving to 10 points, with Mauritius fifth on five.

Gabon 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire (Group F)

Leaders Côte d'Ivoire took a valuable point from a tense top-of-the-table meeting in Franceville.

Both sides created half-chances in a frenetic opening and the tempo hardly dipped, but neither could find a decisive touch.

The Elephants remain top on 20 points with two games to play; Gabon, a point back on 19, keep the title race alive heading into the final window.

Gambia 2-0 Burundi (Group F)

Goals: Aliou Vadera (pen) 34', Ebo Adams 76'

Gambia climbed above Burundi with a professional display in Bakau.

Aliou Vadera converted a first-half penalty after a handball before Ebo Adams wrapped up the points with a composed strike 14 minutes from time.

Both teams sit on 10 points behind Côte d'Ivoire and Gabon, leaving them short of the pace for automatic qualification or a runners-up play-off berth.

Benin 4-0 Lesotho (Group C)

Goals: Steve Mounié 6', Andréas Hountondji 23', Hassane Imorou 33', Junior Olaitan 67'

Benin produced their most emphatic performance of the campaign to overpower Lesotho in Abidjan.

Steve Mounié headed in early to set the tone and Andréas Hountondji doubled the advantage from close range.

Hassane Imorou's driven finish made it three before the break, with Junior Olaitan adding a fourth after the hour to complete a convincing win.

The result lifts the Cheetahs to 14 points and second place in the group, while Lesotho remain fifth on six.