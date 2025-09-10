Nigeria: Amac Provides Free Health Screenings for Diabetes, Hypertension

9 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has provided free medical screening for diabetic and hypertensive residents at the Garki Village Primary Health Centre.

Dr. Anthony Orji, Chief Medical Officer of the Pharma Healthcare Department at AMAC, said the exercise which took place on Saturday, and sponsored by AMAC Chairman Mr. Christopher Maikalangu, was highly impactful and received positive feedback from patients.

He noted that the free screening is part of AMAC's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery and promote healthy living in the council's communities.

He said, "By detecting these conditions early, AMAC aims to reduce complications and enhance the overall well-being of its citizens.

"The screening helps identify people with diabetes and hypertension, offers counseling, and refers those who are diagnosed to Primary Health Care Centres for treatment." (NAN)

