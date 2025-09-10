Nigeria: FEMD Partners Coren On Disaster Management

9 September 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has forged partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) on engineering systems to enhance disaster management in Abuja.

The Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Registrar of COREN, Prof. Okorie Uche, in Abuja.

According to Abdulrahman, the engineering system is failing, and when it fails, it causes disasters particularly on roads.

He attributed the rising incidents of petrol tanker accidents to carrying above the approved capacity and the absence of weigh-in bridges on the roads.

"COREN must police the system to make our work easier.

"We must collaborate in terms of rules and regulations so that we can sanitise the system.

"Plane crashes, refinery collapse or dam failure are major engineering system failures and when they fail, they cause disasters.

"So, we need you to put us in your regulations, particularly the Engineering Regulations Monitoring (ERM), to enhance emergency preparedness and management," he said.

Responding, Prof. Okorie Uche assured that COREN would collaborate with FEMD technically to ensure public health safety and the environment. (NAN)

