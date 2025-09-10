Nigeria: 2,500 Exhibitors From 20 Countries for Abuja Trade Fair

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that 2,500 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate at the 20th edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF).

Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, ACCI 2nd Deputy President and Chairman of the 20th edition of AITF who represented the President Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday also revealed that that 20th Abuja International Trade Fair will coincide with the launch of the "Buy Africa, Build Africa" Initiative scheduled to hold from September 25 to October 6, 2025, at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre.

"The 20th edition of the AITF will be held under the theme: "Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation" as the Fair is not just a celebration of longevity but a demonstration of the Chamber's enduring commitment to promoting sustainable business growth.

"We are particularly excited to launch the 'Buy Africa, Build Africa' (BABA) initiative, a visionary platform designed to market African products and services within the continent and globally, while driving intra-African trade and economic empowerment.

"The 2025 AITF is expected to attract over 100,000 participants, 2,500 exhibitors from 20 countries across 12 days, including representatives from government agencies, multinational corporations, SMEs, diplomatic missions, and development partners," he said.

He added that the Fair will involve exhibitions showcasing innovations in trade, industry, agriculture, technology, fintech, sustainable energy, transportation, environmental solutions, and creative industries, adding that "Panel Sessions with key stakeholders such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), FCT Inland Revenue Service, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Ministries of Industry, Finance, Trade, Science, and Innovation, as well as commercial banks, fintech leaders, and international agencies,"

Idi Hong added, "The Fair will also provide a dedicated platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), recognising their critical role in job creation, industrial growth, and national prosperity."