Nigeria: Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service Resumes Today

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has provided an update on the suspension of the Port Harcourt-Aba train service following the breakdown of the train near Imo River last week, confirming the service will resume today (Tuesday).

Following the technical glitches, it was learnt that some passengers had to trek long distances and even crossed a stream in search of alternative means of transportation.

It would be recalled that the train broke down on Wednesday, 3rd September 2025, at about 16:22 hrs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In an earlier statement, the management of the corporation had regretted the inconveniences experienced by our esteemed passengers on that day while confirming the incident.

"The train which was on its way from Aba to Port Harcourt suddenly developed an unusual fault and stopped functioning.

"Despite the best efforts of our engineers to revive the locomotive, the fault persisted. Consequently, an alternative engine, Loco 2306, was quickly deployed to rescue the stranded train.

"While some passengers chose to take alternative routes to their destinations, others were conveyed back safely," the NRC said.

While providing an update, Dr. Onyedikachi S. Onovo, District Public Relations Officer, Eastern District for the NRC however confirmed that the service would resume on Tuesday.

He stated that the train has since been returned to Port Harcourt and "is currently undergoing thorough repairs to ensure it is fit to resume service in line with our enhanced quality control."

"We appreciate the concerns raised by the general public and deeply value the patience and understanding shown by our passengers during this period", the statement said.

"The present NRC management remains committed to transforming the Corporation under the Renewed Hope Agenda and our Rail revitalization programme, ensuring safer, more reliable, and customer-friendly rail services across the country.

"Normal train operations on the Port Harcourt-Aba corridor will resume on Tuesday, 9th September 2025," the NRC said.