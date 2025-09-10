Liberia: Nguafuan Challenges Critics On State of the Nation

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has delivered a robust defense of the government's performance, insisting that Liberia is moving forward with measurable progress in infrastructure, economic stability, and public service delivery.

In a radio interview in Monrovia on Monday, Ngafuan challenged critics of the government who believe that the country is backtracking to prove so through statistics and indicators.

His statement is in direct response to the recent findings from the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which flagged US$2.8 million in payments made without adequate supporting documentation.

The GAC report cited inadequate receipts, invoices, and liquidation records covering expenditures totaling US$2.85 million. But Minister Ngafuan insisted this did not amount to theft, stressing that audit qualifications often reflect documentation gaps and system weaknesses, not fraud.

"Although some would want us to believe that we are retrogressing, contrary to their narrative, we are progressing. There are a lot of indicators," he said confidently.

Ngafuan pointed to significant infrastructure improvements, particularly in road construction and rehabilitation, which have reduced travel times to Liberia's previously hard-to-reach regions.

"Travel to the southeastern region, and Lofa County has dramatically improved. People are now leaving Fish Town for meetings in Monrovia the same day. Previously, such trips would take days," he noted, adding that even senators have acknowledged the transformation.

He emphasized that poor road networks had long hindered economic growth by restricting market access for high-producing regions.

The minister highlighted Liberia's improving macroeconomic indicators, including a drop in inflation and expanded public services.

"Inflation has dropped to just over 7%. NTA buses are now reaching Voinjama and Harper even at the height of the rainy season," Ngafuan said.

Progress in electricity supply has had a tangible impact on commerce and daily life.

"Electricity supply is largely stable. Businesses are no longer spending excessive amounts to keep the lights on. That directly affects business profitability. You see us emphasizing power expansion because it matters," he explained.

Ngafuan also revealed that Liberia is one of only 12 countries selected by the World Bank and African Development Bank to develop an energy compact aimed at increasing electricity access from 33% to 75%.

"If that isn't progress, let them tell you what is progress," he challenged.

Night operations have resumed at the Freeport of Monrovia, another indicator of increased economic activity.

"People are selling longer hours now because of electricity on the streets. Water supplies have improved. There are no longer queues at petroleum stations. The price of petroleum is stable, and so is the price of rice. Mothers no longer have to scramble at rice warehouses. That is big progress," he said.

Minister Ngafuan also highlighted government efforts to ensure civil servants are paid on time.

"Civil servants are largely being paid on time. We've normalized salary payments to the point that when it delays beyond the 25th, people start to complain. The citizens are holding us to the standard of excellence we've introduced as a government," he said.

Through infrastructure improvements, macroeconomic stability, expanded electricity access, and timely public service delivery, Minister Ngafuan painted a picture of a government focused on tangible progress.

"Travel is easier, inflation is lower, electricity is expanding, public services are improving, and salaries are being paid. That is the Liberia we are building. Liberia is progressing--not retrogressing," he concluded.