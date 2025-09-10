Liberia: Boakai Orders Public Officials to Pay Property Taxes

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued a tough new directive mandating all appointed public officials, directors, and mid-level managers to settle their outstanding real property tax obligations no later than October 31, 2025, warning that failure to comply will attract penalties under Liberian law.

The order, released Monday from the Executive Mansion, seeks to enforce provisions of the National Code of Conduct and the Liberia Revenue Code, which require public officials to demonstrate fiscal accountability and transparency.

According to the directive, government officials are required to pay all outstanding property taxes on privately owned properties, settle tax obligations for the current fiscal year (2025), and clear arrears from prior years or enter into binding repayment agreements with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). They must also obtain and submit a valid Tax Clearance Certificate within 60 days.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), working in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Civil Service Agency (CSA), and the Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE), will lead verification and enforcement.

Non-compliance, according to the directive, will constitute a violation of both the National Code of Conduct and the Revenue Code. Offending officials risk penalties ranging from interest charges and salary deductions to the withholding of benefits and other legal sanctions.

President Boakai underscored that the measure is part of his administration's broader effort to restore integrity in public finance management. "This measure is necessary to promote fiscal accountability, transparency, and revenue integrity across government," the President declared.

He further encouraged members of the Legislature and Judiciary to lead by example by ensuring their assets are free of encumbrances and submitting Tax Clearance Certificates through their respective secretariats.

The directive highlights the administration's push for domestic revenue mobilization at a time when Liberia is seeking to reduce fiscal leakages and expand public service delivery.

The order was formally signed by Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, Presidential Press Secretary.