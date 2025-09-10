Liberia: Brics Countries, UN Partners Commit U.S.$1 Million to Boost Liberian Women Leadership

In what could be referred to as a historic partnership, some governments of the BRICS countries, including India, Brazil, and South Africa, have signed a US$1 million agreement with the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia (WLCL).

The three-year project (2025-2027), titled, "Women Legislators in Liberia Promoting Voice, Leadership, and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development," seeks to strengthen women's political participation, leadership, and gender-responsive governance in Liberia.

The initiative comes through the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation and UN Women. Delivering special remarks at the ceremony, UN Women Liberia Representative, Madam Comfort Lamptey, hailed the initiative as a milestone in advancing women's empowerment and leadership. She thanked India, Brazil, and South Africa for their commitment, calling the project "a powerful example of South-South solidarity."

"Women's parliamentary caucuses around the world have proven to be important engines of change," Madam Lamptey said. "They have been instrumental in passing equal opportunity laws, advancing constitutional quotas, and strengthening protections against harmful practices and domestic violence. Liberia's caucus has been no exception, serving as the voice for gender equality in political participation and reforms."

She added that the project is not an end in itself, but a "tool for transformation" that will help the caucus extend its reach into communities, ensure women's concerns are reflected in laws and policies, and expand opportunities for women and girls. Lamptey also acknowledged the continued support of partners including the European Union, Sweden, Ireland, and UNDP.

Representing the Government of India, Ambassador Manoj Bihari Verma reaffirmed India's longstanding ties with Liberia, noting that the project reflects India's commitment to South-South cooperation.

"Friends, the future of Liberia is inseparable from the progress of its women. India is proud to partner with Liberia in this journey of empowerment, leadership, and inclusive development," Ambassador Verma stated.

He highlighted India's history of women-focused initiatives in Liberia, from deploying the first all-female police unit in UN Peacekeeping to training Liberian nurses earlier this year. He described the IBSA Fund established by India, Brazil, and South Africa as both "a contribution and a responsibility" to ensure that the US$1 million investment benefits women and communities directly.

South Africa's Ambassador to Liberia, Professor Iqbal Jhazbhay, echoed these sentiments while reflecting on the global challenges facing women's rights.

"All over the world, there has been a serious backlash on women's advancement," Ambassador Jhazbhay said. "This initiative through the IBSA Fund can contribute to reversing that regression. Liberia has made history with two women Nobel Peace Laureates, and this project is about aligning that proud legacy with concrete progress in governance and leadership."

He also praised Liberia's leaders for mobilizing resources to address pressing social issues, particularly maternal health, noting that alternative funding sources like this initiative are critical in bridging gaps.

The project comes at a time when Liberia continues to push for stronger gender quotas in governance and increased women's representation in leadership roles. The Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia, which has been at the forefront of advocating for gender equality, will play a central role in driving the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Tanneh Bruson, honored and delighted at the signing ceremony, conveyed warm greetings and full commitment to the global cause. Minister Bruson emphasizes that the event affirms a vision where Liberian women in leadership are the norm, and governance is both inclusive and gender-sensitive, ensuring women's voices are heard.

The Deputy Minister Bruson detailed an 18-month initiative funded by the governments of India, Brazil, and South Africa through the IBSA Fund, coordinated by the United Nations Office of South-South Cooperation and UN Women. This initiative is lauded as a milestone. Thanks are extended to international partners for their belief in Liberia's democracy and women's leadership.

The Women's Legislative Caucus is praised as a trailblazer for actively engaging in and shaping decision-making processes. The Ministry of Finance acknowledges that national budgets and development plans are more effective and equitable with women's involvement.

Women legislators are credited with enriching governance through their community-rooted perspectives, resilience, and practical solutions. The Ministry reiterates its deep commitment to supporting and ensuring the project's successful implementation.

Madam Bruson clarifies that empowering women is not an act of charity but a strategic move for smart economics, sound governance, and sustainable development. It is highlighted that Liberia cannot afford to neglect the talent and wisdom of half its population.

The initiative is seen as more than just policies and programs; it aims to change mindsets, inspire the next generation of Liberian girls, and ensure that the nation's leadership truly reflects its diverse population.

In a remark, Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has stressed the need for stronger support to boost women's representation in Liberia's governance structures ahead of the 2029 elections, and she thanks international partners and the Women's Legislative Caucus for advancing gender equality but noted that the journey has been "long and challenging."

However, Howard-Taylor emphasized that women's presence in the legislature, where major decisions are made, should move beyond the 30% benchmark to 50%. She also pointed to financial and logistical barriers facing women candidates, urging greater funding and visibility to strengthen their campaigns.

She further called on the Women's Legislative Caucus to push for quota legislation that ensures women's participation across the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

The Former Vice President concluded with a call for unity, expressing hope that by 2029 women's representation in leadership would significantly increase.

Speaking following the official signing ceremony, the Margibi County lawmaker and chairperson of WLCL, Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh, thanked India, Brazil, and South Africa for being among the first to support the Caucus's initiatives. She also welcomed commitments from Liberia's Executive Branch, noting that the Speaker of the House has pledged to include a budget line for the WLCL in the upcoming fiscal year.

Rep. Attoh-Wreh stressed that many former female lawmakers lost their seats not because of incompetence but due to a lack of resources to address pressing issues in their constituencies. "We are just 11 women out of 103 members of the Legislature. Without the support of our male colleagues and partners, it will be difficult," she said.

She expressed optimism that with commitments from the President, Vice President, Speaker, and Pro-Tempore, as well as backing from partners including Sweden, Cuba, Ireland, ECOWAS, and China, women's leadership in Liberia will continue to grow.

The WLCL Chair pledged that the Caucus would remain consistent in advocating for gender inclusion and will continue "knocking on doors" to secure the support needed to expand women's representation across all sectors.

The signing ceremony brought together government officials, former Women legislators, civil society representatives, and members of the diplomatic community as both partners and sponsors expressed hope that by 2027, the project will leave a lasting impact on women's political participation, gender-sensitive policymaking, and inclusive governance in Liberia.