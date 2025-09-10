Liberia: Karishma Pelham-Raad Bids Farewell

Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karishma Pelham-Raad, has tendered her resignation, highlighting her deep appreciation to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. for entrusting her with the privilege of representing Liberia on the international stage.

In a formal resignation letter dated September 8, 2025, Pelham-Raad addressed President Boakai, expressing pride and gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country.

"With my highest compliments and profound respect, I present my resignation from my position as Assistant Minister for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, effective September 8, 2025. It has been the highest honor of my professional life to serve under your distinguished leadership and to represent the Republic of Liberia in the multilateral arena."

Pelham-Raad emphasized that her tenure at the Ministry was defined by dedication, integrity, and commitment to advancing Liberia's interests abroad. She underscored the President's pivotal role in giving her the opportunity to serve the nation:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence you reposed in me, which afforded me the privilege to contribute to our nation's foreign policy, multilateral engagements, and international standing," she wrote.

Throughout her service, Pelham-Raad represented Liberia in numerous international forums, working to amplify the country's voice, strengthen multilateral ties, and enhance Liberia's global reputation. She noted that these achievements were possible because of the leadership and guidance of President Boakai, whom she described as a source of inspiration and support.

In a public statement following her resignation, Pelham-Raad reiterated her appreciation for the opportunity to serve:

"It has been the highest honor to serve my beloved country under President Boakai's distinguished leadership and to represent Liberia on the international stage. I remain profoundly grateful for the trust and confidence reposed in me, and I look forward to continuing to support Liberia's progress in every way possible."

While her resignation marks the conclusion of her official role, Pelham-Raad assured continued loyalty to the President and unwavering commitment to Liberia's development:

"As I tender this resignation, I wish to assure you of my continued loyalty and dedication to the success of your administration and the prosperity of the Liberian people," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her tenure has been widely recognized for professionalism and commitment, leaving a legacy of advancing Liberia's diplomatic presence and reinforcing the country's credibility in multilateral engagements.

Meanwhile, her resignation was officially accepted by President Joseph Boakai on September 8, 2025.