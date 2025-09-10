Congo-Kinshasa: Frustrated DRC Fans Wreck Stadium After Dramatic Home Loss to Senegal

10 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Football fans in the Democratic Republic of Congo went on a rampage Tuesday evening, vandalizing seats at Kinshasa's Stade des Martyrs after their team's 3-2 defeat to Senegal in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The 80,000-seater stadium had been packed to capacity, with the Leopards chasing a historic qualification.

The hosts stormed into a two-goal lead within the first 33 minutes, courtesy of Cédric Bakambu's 26th minute strike and Yoane Wissa seven minutes later, igniting dreams of a direct ticket to North America.

But Senegal clawed their way back. Pape Gueye pulled one back in the 39th minute, Nicolas Jackson levelled in the 59th, and Pape Matar Sarr broke Congolese hearts with an 89th-minute winner.

At full time, frustration in the stands boiled over. Fans ripped out plastic seats, hurling them onto the pitch in chaotic scenes that overwhelmed security personnel.

No injuries were immediately reported, but damage to the stadium was extensive.

The result reshaped the group standings: Senegal now top with 18 points from eight matches, holding a superior goal difference, while DR Congo slipped to second on 16 points.

The top team earns the automatic ticket to the expanded finals at which Morocco and Tunisia have already qualified from Africa, while the runners-up will get to see out their fat ein playoffs.

Sudan sit third with 12 points and are effectively out of contention.

With the defeat, DR Congo must now rely on finishing as one of the four best runners-up across the African qualifiers to keep their World Cup dream alive through the playoff route.

