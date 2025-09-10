Liberia: President Boakai Meets With Top LISCR Officials in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C. — The Co-Chairs of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), Mr. Adam Cohen and Mr. Elan Cohen, today held a high-level meeting with the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., in the Washington, D.C. area.

The discussions centered on strengthening the partnership between the Government of Liberia and LISCR, with emphasis on enhancing Liberia's maritime sector, advancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting global competitiveness.

Both sides highlighted their shared commitment to maintaining Liberia's strong presence in the international shipping industry while ensuring that the sector continues to generate long-term benefits for the Liberian people.

President Boakai welcomed the engagement and praised LISCR for its longstanding contributions to Liberia's maritime program, which has been a cornerstone of the nation's international reputation for decades. He commended the Registry's dedication to innovation, safety, and service excellence, noting that Liberia's maritime sector remains a vital pillar of the economy and a key driver of national development.

The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry, the world's largest registry, is widely recognized for its outstanding service delivery, adherence to global safety standards, and record of excellence. Liberia's leadership in the global shipping industry continues to be a source of pride, reflecting the nation's unique role in facilitating international trade and maritime governance.

President Boakai reiterated his Administration's determination to build on this foundation by working closely with LISCR and other stakeholders to expand opportunities, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure the maritime industry continues to serve as a strategic asset for Liberia's future.